Lincoln City's Beach Ave. and Overlook Park: Cloistered Oregon Coast Travel Tips

Published 07/12/2019 at 5:53 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Secrets on the Oregon coast aren't aplenty anymore but they still exist, in spite of the Internet age and the flood of selfies. And then there's those Instagram shots that don't tell you where they were taken anyway.

Indeed, it's amazing how much even Google Maps gets things wrong. Overlook Park in Lincoln City is one that fits all those categories: a viewpoint so secret not even Lincoln City's tourism entity, Explore Lincoln City, acknowledges it.

Then again, there's not much to it. It's a simple grassy stretch overlooking the bend where Siletz Bay and the rest of Lincoln City's beaches meet, and then there's a unique little bench tucked away in one corner next to the park. That's essentially it.

There's not even a way down to the beach from there. But alas, another secret beach access lurks nearby.

All this resides along Beach Avenue, and therein lies the bundle of fun and discoveries.





Technically, the park is known as Beach Ave. Overlook Park. This lovely neighborhood street is not hard to find: simply look for the sprawling Ocean Terrace Condominiums hotel complex, and the street is right there. Dart to the west and you've begun this funky little sojourn of finds.

As the avenue dead-ends (well, it does veer into another street), you'll find this comely little grassy plot with a fence, some parking, and a sign declaring it. Next to the park is some sort of utility shack and a bench, which allows your camera a view of the glorious sea and sky unfettered by a chain link fence.

For a tiny place, it's rather amazing. That bench just screams calming and meditative moments of Oregon coast reflection.

Below you, the masses of battered logs from the sea litter the landscape of this part of Taft. Then part of you wants to head down there and explore – but you can't.

Or can you?





In fact, head back towards 101 a few blocks to about SW 44th St. Blink and you'll miss it: there's an access here. It's a long, crazy set of steps downward, but it's worth it. The sign calls it the Beach Ave. Access, Lincoln City officials call it the 44th St. access, and Google Maps has another oddball name entirely.

Head down here and you're on a unique and unpopulated section of Oregon coastline. Logs far outnumber the humans in the area. If you're lucky, this section of beach may reveal striking, brightly-colored agate veins. When tide levels get low enough, the tideline sometimes shows curious rock structures just beneath the waves – a little unlike much of Lincoln City's primarily sandy stretches. These can have translucent blobs of green and red in them.

From here, it's a bit of a walk to the SW 35th St. access or the Taft beach access.

More photos of Overlook and the area below:













