Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Lincoln City's Beach Ave. and Overlook Park: Cloistered Oregon Coast Travel Tips

Published 07/12/2019 at 5:53 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Lincoln City's Beach Ave. and Overlook Park: Cloistered Oregon Coast Travel Tips

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; Incredible specials now
In Cannon Beach:
Deals in full force now
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Check each listing for specials
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Fantastic Deals for Winter
In Lincoln City:
Deals on rooms everywhere
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
Specials abound
In Newport:
Specials and deals like crazy
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials
In Yachats, Florence
Many specials; lodgings not listed anywhere else

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Secrets on the Oregon coast aren't aplenty anymore but they still exist, in spite of the Internet age and the flood of selfies. And then there's those Instagram shots that don't tell you where they were taken anyway.

Indeed, it's amazing how much even Google Maps gets things wrong. Overlook Park in Lincoln City is one that fits all those categories: a viewpoint so secret not even Lincoln City's tourism entity, Explore Lincoln City, acknowledges it.

Then again, there's not much to it. It's a simple grassy stretch overlooking the bend where Siletz Bay and the rest of Lincoln City's beaches meet, and then there's a unique little bench tucked away in one corner next to the park. That's essentially it.

There's not even a way down to the beach from there. But alas, another secret beach access lurks nearby.

All this resides along Beach Avenue, and therein lies the bundle of fun and discoveries.


Technically, the park is known as Beach Ave. Overlook Park. This lovely neighborhood street is not hard to find: simply look for the sprawling Ocean Terrace Condominiums hotel complex, and the street is right there. Dart to the west and you've begun this funky little sojourn of finds.

As the avenue dead-ends (well, it does veer into another street), you'll find this comely little grassy plot with a fence, some parking, and a sign declaring it. Next to the park is some sort of utility shack and a bench, which allows your camera a view of the glorious sea and sky unfettered by a chain link fence.

For a tiny place, it's rather amazing. That bench just screams calming and meditative moments of Oregon coast reflection.

Below you, the masses of battered logs from the sea litter the landscape of this part of Taft. Then part of you wants to head down there and explore – but you can't.

Or can you?


In fact, head back towards 101 a few blocks to about SW 44th St. Blink and you'll miss it: there's an access here. It's a long, crazy set of steps downward, but it's worth it. The sign calls it the Beach Ave. Access, Lincoln City officials call it the 44th St. access, and Google Maps has another oddball name entirely.

Head down here and you're on a unique and unpopulated section of Oregon coastline. Logs far outnumber the humans in the area. If you're lucky, this section of beach may reveal striking, brightly-colored agate veins. When tide levels get low enough, the tideline sometimes shows curious rock structures just beneath the waves – a little unlike much of Lincoln City's primarily sandy stretches. These can have translucent blobs of green and red in them.

From here, it's a bit of a walk to the SW 35th St. access or the Taft beach access.

More photos of Overlook and the area below: Hotels in Lincoln City - Where to eat - Lincoln City Maps and Virtual Tours





More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Saturn, Jupiter and Two Meteor Showers for Washington, Oregon, Coastlines
A bevy of heavenly bodies and fireballs for Portland, Seattle, Oregon coast, Washington coast, Southern Oregon coast. Weather
Lincoln City's Beach Ave. and Overlook Park: Cloistered Central Oregon Coast ...
Along Beach Avenue, therein lies a bundle of fun and discoveries. Kids
Closure of Razor Clamming on N. Oregon Coast Begins July 15
Clamming is shut down from Seaside to Warrenton for two months. South Coast back open
How Lewis and Clark Return to N. Oregon Coast in September
The north Oregon coast's most famous early tourists return to the town of Seaside
Seaside Mural on Hotel Makes a Viral Splash on N. Oregon Coast
Woodsy and rustic Coast River Inn at Seaside is making a name for itself
Retro Restaurants: Memory Lane of Historic N. Oregon Coast Eats
Documentation of some historic eateries and watering holes from the last 20 years in Manzanita, Cannon Beach, Wheeler
Oceanlake Beach Access, Lincoln City: Oregon Coast's NW 21st St and Crazy Sta...
Known as the NW 21st St. access it's actually the Oceanlake Beach Access. Kids, travel tips
Maxwell Point and Tunnel Beach: Oceanside's Trippy Gift to the N. Oregon Coast
Details, nature and history of Maxwell Point and Tunnel Beach (or Star Trek Beach), at Oceanside. Travel tips

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details