Ocean Terrace Condominiums. Luxury condo-style rooms overlook the ocean from a dramatic cliff top, resulting in constantly wowing views. Some have more than one bedroom, and some sleep as many as six. Sliding glass doors allow you to step outside and get a little closer. Each suite contains a separate bedroom, full kitchen, TV in the living room and each bedroom, DVD player, bedding, towels, and basic cooking items. Each decorated in their unique way, and you may find: hardwood floors, wi-fi, library ceiling, fine cabinetry, books and games, pillow top King size beds, queen beds, massaging shower head, an office area, sleeper sofas, cable TV, and possibly even little wonders like a fondue set or smores maker. Some rooms have unique themes, such as nautical items, a chicken theme, an island vibe and some stunning units recently remodeled. 4229 SW Beach Ave. Lincoln City, Oregon. (541) 996-3623. www.oceanterrace.com