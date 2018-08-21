Keystone Has the Key to Oregon Coast Oceanfront Condo Wave Drama

Published 08/21/2018 at 6:37 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – If oceanfront condos on the Oregon coast are your thing, there is one firm on the central coast that offers a stunning array of these beachside wonders.

Keystone Vacation Rentals, based out of Lincoln City and Depoe Bay, has emerged in recent years with quite the reputation for big league finery when it comes to places to stay in these areas brimming with oceanic drama. The condos are all close to the best of the Oregon coast action, and all are oceanfront.

Its Lincoln City vacation homes come in the form of a variety of condos at the Pacific Winds complex, which is near the midtown area – though everything is a short drive away in Lincoln City. The magnificent cliffs of this area are home base during your time there, with soaring vistas surrounding. It’s a quick jaunt to the NW 15th ramp, or to the wild accesses of NW 21st or NW 26th. At the NW 15th ramp, there are bundles of tidepools to gawk at.

Pacific Winds itself has a host of engaging general amenities. While you’re there, you get access to a heated pool, a game room, free wi-fi and an exercise room.

The typical lineup of amenities is rather large. Things you’ll often find here are king beds, elevator access (some are on the second or third floor), DVD player, DVD library, games, IPod docking stations, large screen TV’s in bedrooms and living rooms, and pretty extensive stereo systems.

Their offerings in Depoe Bay are largely at the Village at North Pointe, although there is one distinctively different set at another condo-like vacation rental home.

There are numerous stellar spots at the Village at North Pointe, and each offers a front row seat to all the whale watching and wave drama that Depoe Bay can drum up. This complex offers access to a fitness center, pool table, indoor pool, hot tub and a 19-seat theater.

Bedroom units and layouts differ, but most if not all have cajoling amenities like binoculars, Blu-Ray/DVD players, games, books, puzzles, and TV’s in the bedrooms and living rooms. There are also full, if not extravagant, kitchens and nice extras like a gas fireplace. They all come with stunning patios or balconies as well.

In Keystone’s roster of Depoe Bay rentals is a large rental home called Snuggle Inn/Snuggle Up. It too is oceanfront, sitting close to the rocky ledges that provide constant oceanic explosions. There are two parts to it and in each there’s free wi-fi, washer / dryer, full kitchens and more. They can be combined for large groups and then a group discount is available.

Owner / manager Chris Wilson started the business a little over a decade ago while working in the real estate biz.

“It started organically,” Wilson said. “We had one property down at the Oregon coast, as I was working in the Willamette Valley area at the time, and with other properties over there. Other owners just started hopping onboard because they liked what we were doing.”

Within a few months the fledgling Keystone Vacation Rentals had a few new properties they were managing.

“It just grew and expanded from there,” Wilson said.

There is a key to Keystone’s success, he said.

“We stayed focused,” Wilson said. “Keeping the inventory concentrated on oceanfront, focused on certain amenities to stay more boutique. Guests will know what kind of property they’re getting. They get a consistency: what kind of amenities will be there, with the views, and so on.”

You can find Keystone Vacation Rentals in Depoe Bay and Lincoln City. (800) 708-5880 and (503) 443-1414. More photos below. - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours.









