Long, Long Stairway at NW 21st, and NW 26th Access

Lincoln City, Oregon Coast Virtual Tour, Inland 101, Neskowin, Corridor of Mystery







One of the more striking accesses is at the bottom of NW 21st (pictured above). There’s not much parking here as it’s squeezed between two businesses. But a long, concrete stairway makes it way down to this beautiful beach. The sheer length of the stairs deters some, so you may find yourself alone around here (although other accesses lurk nearby).

Others close to this include a prominent one called the Grace Hammond Access, found at the bottom of NW 34th. There's a small parking lot, a little viewpoint with a picnic table, restroom facilities and a wheelchair-accessible ramp down to this broad, sandy beach.

At NW 26th lies a particularly beautiful access. A small, nice parking lot is surrounded by an atmospheric wall, coming complete with bike racks. There are some concrete steps down to the beach, which is mostly a sandy spot with a few interesting rock structures scattered around. It is pictured below, at the bottom of yet another really long stairway.







