Staying in Brookings: Hotels, Vacation Homes on the South Oregon Coast You Didn't Know

Published 8/07/24 at 6:25 a.m.

By Andre' GW Hagestedt, Oregon Coast Beach Connection





(Brookings, Oregon) – That final stop on Oregon's shoreline, as the state line presents wonders like Harris Beach State Park, Crissey Field or Chetco Point, is compact and overflowing with sights and sites. It's where ocean waters turn a little clearer, and where weather patterns created by the Chetco Effect make for a bit more of a tropical vibe than the rest of the state's coastline. Brookings is a non-stop stunner. (Brookings: courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts)

So it would follow that the lodgings, hotels, vacation rentals and inns of Brookings would have a distinctive flavor all their own. From lofty clifftop views to pristine and hidden forest hangouts, here's just a few of Brookings' individualistic places to stay after a rollicking day at its expansive beaches.

Cottage in Brookings. One stately estate right on the clifftops overlooking dramatic waves of the Brookings area: you get access to an entire cottage. It's part of a gated area that has the charm of an old-world villa. Aside from a sprawling deck where you can soak in the sun and views, there is an astounding garden that winds around the area and includes an eye-popping fountain – all of which glow at night in an ethereal manner thanks to masterful lighting. It's upscale and downright dreamy. You get your own private entrance – and it's renowned for being quiet and exceptionally clean.

The spacious living room can convert to a second bedroom, and the place can accommodate three adults plus one child. There's a common area that can be used as a workspace: the wi-fi is excellent. There is no TV, however, so count on simply kicking back and getting deep into the south Oregon coast vibes. Pets not allowed.

The Cottage is a mere 22 miles from the Redwoods, and the amenities of Brookings are close at hand – as are magnificent destinations such as Harris Beach State Park.

There is a stove top for some cooking, with a mini-fridge, toaster, microwave and a few other small kitchen features. Pampering is part of the deal here, with numerous upscale features. Among the amenities: Courtyard view, luxury robes, free parking, shared patio/balcony, private backyard, kids toys, more. Cottage in Brookings website.





Luxe Private Oceanfront Guest House. An impeccably-manicured lawn atop one of the Brookings area's most famous cliffs, you get to stay in a stylish home that accommodates two. The place kicks Oregon coast romance into high gear. It's oceanfront bliss: the villa sits amid lush gardens. It's nestled within meticulously landscaped half-acre grounds, and you're above Sporthaven Beach. All you'll hear is the mighty Pacific Ocean’s rhythmic waves. The garden teems with vibrant colors, an array of plants and blooming flowers.

It's an ultra-private guest house, a Brookings destination that exudes elegance and tranquility. Step onto your private patio, surrounded by lush foliage and a spacious yard. Contactless check-in - and inside a CalKing bed awaits, adorned with luxury linens. You’ll have access to a cliffside oceanfront deck, a fully equipped gourmet kitchen, and amenities like a personal gas BBQ, utensils, and even a picnic area. Secure parking, estate lighting, and free high-speed WiFi. No pets allowed, but you get one of the more incredible views in the region. Luxe Private Oceanfront Guest House website.

New Cabin Overlooking the Woods. Just inland from Brookings and a few miles north, you're in the midst of bucolic farmland and dense forest, as well as just on the cusp of the Samuel H. Boardman Scenic Corridor.

It's a new cabin, nestled in the tall pines just off Highway 101, an area that owners say is “known for its rugged, protected coastline, wild rivers, lush forests and hiking trails.” You're a mere five minutes from a vast number of beaches. A romantic home amid the whispering trees, this rustic cabin is stuffed with woodsy charms.

The heart of the cabin is a spacious bedroom and sitting area. A king-size bed comes with simple linens. Fine polished woods everywhere and driftwood accents add a touch of nature indoors, while wicker chairs invite you to linger and soak in the quietude. An overstuffed armchair sits by the window, and there's the gas cast iron stove - not for cooking but for warmth. The wooden platform extends like a bridge into the forest. That deck comes with two chairs and a table. Views are expansive and unobstructed in much of the home.

The elevated design of the cabin ensures seclusion and privacy. You’ll feel as though you’re part of the landscape. And when you crave a warm drink, head to the coffee nook. There's a sink in this lofty pad, ready for your Keurig brews or cold foods, and it includes a microwave. New Cabin Overlooking the Woods website.





Ireland's Rustic Lodges, Gold Beach. In a wooded stretch right on the beach that feels like its own little state park, Ireland's Rustic Lodges truly puts the emphasis on rustic. Especially the interiors, with expansive, vintage knotty pine, often in the ceilings, they impart a sense of overhanging forest or hidden cottage. Some of it has a log cabin design, some of it is woodsy with sleek, modern touches. The units come in a variety of flavors: beach cottages, condos or large suites – each with distinctive, back-to-nature vibes. Three hot tubs facing the ocean add even more amazing beach repose. There’s a lighthouse in its RV park next door, and the biz is a part of the Gold Beach Inn close by.

Amenities include continental breakfast, flat screen TVs, laundry, refrigerators and microwaves, among many other basics. 29330 Ellensburg Ave, Gold Beach, Oregon. 541-247-7091. www.irelandsrusticlodges.com/







Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

