Dreamy Port Orford's Hotels, Rentals, Inns - Unique Rooms of the South Oregon Coast Town

(Port Orford, Oregon) – Down in southern Oregon, where the gargantuan Cape Blanco gazes even farther south, in its sights lies Port Orford, a bit of a dreamy place. At one end of the littoral cell sits the old lighthouse of Cape Blanco – at the other end Port Orford itself and the varied environs of Port Orford Heads State Park. In between are the dark sands of Paradise Point State Recreation Site. (Port Orford - courtesy Manuela Durson - Manuela Durson Fine Arts)

The wee town goes back a ways over 100 years, now boasting a bustling dock area, plenty of fab whale watching, and just to the south there are the incredible hiking opportunities at Humbug Mountain and its soaring heights of 1700 feet.

Not to mention, there's legends of gold and meteorites in these hills.

But where to stay in this multifaceted south Oregon coast burgh? Port Orford has an engaging variety of hotels, vacation rentals and BnB's that stand out on numerous levels.

A Frame Cabin, Port Orford. Located in the southern edges of town, nestled in dense woods, it's a towering A-frame that's bigger than it looks from the exterior. Behind that front it's rather soaring with multiple floors. With two bedrooms and five beds it hosts 8 people in this spectacular section of south coast; a knotty pine cabin on 2 acres that includes a whimsical Bigfoot statue always ready for selfies.

Also at the ready is a cool idea: a s'mores station located outside. Accompanying all that is a firepit with a grill, cornhole game area, and other games such as chess, etc. The wrap-around deck leads to all this outdoor repose. One of the bedrooms features a “hidden” custom kids play area.

Luxury is also part of the deal: there are heated slate floors, granite countertops, a farmhouse sink, and a Ninja blender. An open floor plan opens up the forested views everywhere within the house, including lots of wildlife such as deer, butterflies and a variety of stunning birds. The dining area seats 8 and includes that primeval view. There's a load of other upscale finds at this famed home.

All of it lies a half mile from rather cloistered Hubbard Beach and just a mile to downtown Port Orford. See the site for full details.





Redfish Loft, right above Port Orford. Cozy up to Port Orford's most famous landmark, Battle Rock, with that rocky behemoth within view 100% of the time. That and glorious wave action and all that comes with this dynamic beach are right there: from south to the north. A sleek, ultra-modern interior gives way to charming details in a one-bedroom home that takes up to two guests.

“If you are looking for a luxurious location as close to the beach as possible, this is it,” says the host.

There's also a deck made of elegant slate out there to take in those Pacific breezes and sunsets. You'll find a gas fireplace, king bed, and then a large soaking tub with wondrous views of all that beachy goodness. The guest suite also features a mini-fridge, high speed wi-fi, plush leather sectional, and an all-around interior design that simply pops. There's also a dedicated workspace, exercise equipment and free parking..

You're on top of the Redfish Restaurant and next to the Hawthorne Gallery, two well-revered spots on the south Oregon coast. Beyond that, you're essentially in downtown Port Orford and a quick walk to those beaches, not to mention a short drive to major attractions Port Orford Heads State Park, Cape Blanco and its lighthouse, and the soaring wilds of Humbug Mountain. See the site here.







Castaway By the Sea Hotel, Port Orford. Perched on a bluff overlooking the restless waters of Port Orford, you'll find this lovely hotel next to Port Orford Heads State Park. Ocean views are fire - priceless. Rooms come in the townhouse with kitchenette variety, standard king room and deluxe, among other inviting flavors. They’re all pet friendly. There are rooms for the single traveler or couples, up to larger suites with two stories. Fridge, microswave, cable TV and coffeemaker come standard in all, but larger units boast kitchenettes with stocked utensils or maybe private porches. Some have panoramic views of not just the ocean but the dock as well; some sleep up to eight people. Townhouse units are expansive with a quaint spiral staircase getting you upstairs, giving it all a maritime / lighthouse vibe.

Meanwhile, every view is a knockout: from watching whales and the sun glisten off the waves to the fury of winter storms knocking against the sea stacks. 545 5th Street. Port Orford, Oregon. 541-332-4502. https://www.castawaybythesea.com/







Studio East Lower, Port Orford. An upscale beauty if there ever was one, you get access to the entire house, set just above the beach overlooking Port Orford's rugged, mesmerizing Battle Rock. This contemporary stunner boasts exquisite hardwood floors and an outdoor viewing deck with views that just won't quit. It's a lofty spot, directly above the crazed wave action – or the lulling sound of calmer breakers – whatever conditions may hold.

Studio East Lower hosts two guests and has one bedroom, coming with self check-in and a dedicated workspace, along with excellent wi-fi suited for any working vacation. Most of all, you're 100 feet above the surf on The Point, on a private property where you can watch the goings-on along the docks.

Inside, there's a bistro table for two with cushy chairs, along with a small fridge, microwave and coffee-maker. For more swank, the bathroom has a large shower, heated floor and a Japanese bidet toilet. You also get access to a washing machine, dryer, iron and ironing board. See the site here.

