Photo Essay: Delicious Little Secrets of Lincoln City, Oregon Coast

Published 11/11/2012


(Lincoln City, Oregon) - There are not a lot of secrets to Lincoln City - on the central Oregon coast. The town's pristine sands are fairly obvious and right out in the open. It's difficult to find yourself completely alone - but some places are a bit out of the way and increase your chances of being the sole soul taking a stroll.

Such as above, at a somewhat secret spot at Canyon Park Drive and SW 11th Street.


One of the more interesting aspects is the little lake sitting across the road from this beach access.


Take Canyon Drive down from 101 and you'll eventually run into this sight: the access at SW 11th and what is called Canyon Drive Park.

At the very northern end of Lincoln City, towards the Road's End district, you'll find the beach accesses quite rare. But one - at NW 50th - provides some fascinating sights and clandestine walking opportunities.


First, you enter a wooded corridor and rugged path down to the beach. You eventually emerge to beautiful sandstone cliffs that shine gold in the sun, and some stunning blue ocean - if the sun is shining right.


Road's End is in the deep distance to the north, as well as the iconic head-like headland. Often, however, there are less footprints in the sand than what you see here.

For more Lincoln City, see the Lincoln City, Oregon Coast Virtual Tour or keep scrolling.

 

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, saut�ed scallops.
