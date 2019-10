WASHINGTON COAST WEATHER

Neah Bay, WA Weather :: 53F Fair

27 Oct 2019 at 11:53am

53F Fair

This Afternoon

27 Oct 2019 at 3:44am

Sunny, with a high near 52. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tonight

27 Oct 2019 at 3:44am

Mostly clear, with a low around 40. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Monday

27 Oct 2019 at 3:44am

Sunny, with a high near 51. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.

Monday Night

27 Oct 2019 at 3:44am

Clear, with a low around 39. East wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday

27 Oct 2019 at 3:44am

Sunny, with a high near 48. East wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night

27 Oct 2019 at 3:44am

Clear, with a low around 39.

Wednesday

27 Oct 2019 at 3:44am

Sunny, with a high near 49.

La Push, WA Weather :: 53F Fair

27 Oct 2019 at 11:53am

53F Fair

This Afternoon

27 Oct 2019 at 3:44am

Sunny, with a high near 53. Southeast wind around 9 mph becoming west.

Tonight

27 Oct 2019 at 3:44am

Mostly clear, with a low around 40. North northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

Monday

27 Oct 2019 at 3:44am

Sunny, with a high near 52. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night

27 Oct 2019 at 3:44am

Mostly clear, with a low around 38. North northwest wind 10 to 16 mph becoming east northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday

27 Oct 2019 at 3:44am

Sunny, with a high near 48. East northeast wind 9 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night

27 Oct 2019 at 3:44am

Clear, with a low around 38.

Wednesday

27 Oct 2019 at 3:44am

Sunny, with a high near 50.

Moclips, WA Weather :: 47F Fair

27 Oct 2019 at 11:53am

47F Fair

This Afternoon

27 Oct 2019 at 3:44am

Sunny, with a high near 53. East southeast wind 8 to 11 mph becoming northwest.

Tonight

27 Oct 2019 at 3:44am

Clear, with a low around 38. North northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east northeast in the evening.

Monday

27 Oct 2019 at 3:44am

Sunny, with a high near 52. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the morning.

Monday Night

27 Oct 2019 at 3:44am

Mostly clear, with a low around 35. North northwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming east in the evening.

Tuesday

27 Oct 2019 at 3:44am

Sunny, with a high near 48. East wind 10 to 13 mph.

Tuesday Night

27 Oct 2019 at 3:44am

Clear, with a low around 34.

Wednesday

27 Oct 2019 at 3:44am

Sunny, with a high near 50.

Westport, WA Weather :: 47F Fair

27 Oct 2019 at 11:53am

47F Fair

This Afternoon

27 Oct 2019 at 3:44am

Sunny, with a high near 54. Northeast wind 7 to 13 mph.

Tonight

27 Oct 2019 at 3:44am

Clear, with a low around 40. North northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Monday

27 Oct 2019 at 3:44am

Sunny, with a high near 52. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Monday Night

27 Oct 2019 at 3:44am

Mostly clear, with a low around 37. North northwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming east after midnight.

Tuesday

27 Oct 2019 at 3:44am

Sunny, with a high near 47. East wind 11 to 14 mph.

Tuesday Night

27 Oct 2019 at 3:44am

Clear, with a low around 36.

Wednesday

27 Oct 2019 at 3:44am

Sunny, with a high near 50.

Ocean Park, WA Weather :: 54F Fair

27 Oct 2019 at 11:55am

54F Fair

This Afternoon

27 Oct 2019 at 12:04pm

Sunny, with a high near 56. East northeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

27 Oct 2019 at 12:04pm

Clear, with a low around 41. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Monday

27 Oct 2019 at 12:04pm

Sunny, with a high near 54. North northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Monday Night

27 Oct 2019 at 12:04pm

Clear, with a low around 37. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tuesday

27 Oct 2019 at 12:04pm

Sunny, with a high near 49. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph.

Tuesday Night

27 Oct 2019 at 12:04pm

Clear, with a low around 37.

Wednesday

27 Oct 2019 at 12:04pm

Sunny, with a high near 53.

