A View to a Crush of Oregon Coast Logs at Lincoln City's Siletz Bay

Published 7/25/24 at 4:45 a.m.

By Andre' GW Hagestedt, Oregon Coast Beach Connection





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – One of the more raucous spots on Oregon's seashore is just a tad inland. Lincoln City's Siletz Bay is where far more of the action lies than you might imagine, even though there's generally more placid waters. What makes it so dynamic is the crush of massive driftwood logs here, quite possibly the largest concentration of them on the Oregon coast. You can't get that without some frightening wave action: nothing else can lift and then chuck all that sea-bleached tonnage onto a beach.

Yet little Taft, at the extreme southern end of town, manages that with ease. The key to catching that is being here during storm season.

Looking Glass Inn sits in the middle of Taft, the old neighborhood that used to be its own separate village. In fact, it was in a meeting hall here in the late '40s that the idea of bringing together the seven villages nearby into one town was born. That didn't happen until the early '60s, finally creating Lincoln City.

Yet more importantly it gazes down on all the action. Stay here in winter and you'll get to watch the kinds of tidal forces that create this gray/white forest.

Yet that's all to these views, however.

Step inside the Looking Glass Inn and you'll find rooms adorned in subtle shades, warm woods, and soft whites, all a delightful fusion of classy elegance and lively beach vibes. The units with kitchens are spacious and airy, complete with a cozy dining bar.

While not every room boasts sweeping views, most do — and a significant number of them are dog-friendly. For your furry companions, the inn even provides a special lawn equipped with a water hydrant sprinkler.

The accommodations vary: some are expansive suites with one or two bedrooms, while others cater to romance with Whirlpool tubs made for two. Picture yourself on a private deck, inhaling the salty ocean air, or cozied up next to a gas fireplace as the sea roars during storms. Meanwhile, the inn ensures all guests stay connected with free Wi-Fi.

Venture outdoors, and you'll discover the Looking Glass Inn's unique amenities. A fire pit beckons for evening gatherings, and a crab cooking station pays homage to Siletz Bay's renowned crabbing opportunities. Picnic tables and a barbecue invite al fresco dining, while a guest laundry ensures convenience. And for the little ones, beach blankets, sand toys, and wagons promise copious seaside adventures.

From certain angles, the Looking Glass Inn and its atmospheric cedar shake exterior almost resembles a miniature lighthouse. It stands as a preview of the kind of vibes. From its lofty second floor, many of its rooms offer a bird's-eye perspective, gazing down upon all the coastal action.

Another part of that action: plenty of seals and sea lions make this area home, especially on the Salishan Spit directly across from the Inn.

In fall, there's always the Second Summer to look forward to. September and early October are usually the warmest time of the year on the Oregon coast, with winds at their lowest and temps at their highest. It's a major treat for beach bums.

In winter, aside from the crazed wave drama, when the holidays come around the little dock at Taft gets lit up in grand style. This creates an effervescent glow near the Inn that's perfectly visible from here. 861 SW 51st Ave. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-843-4940. www.lookingglass-inn.com

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

