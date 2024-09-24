Secluded N. Oregon Coast Villa Overlooks Cannon Beach, Peaks

Published 9/24/24 at 7:25 a.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Secluded, sprawling and singularly spectacular just barely describe one outstanding spot in the Cannon Beach area. Where Haystack Rock and a horizon full of surf are in plain view, the majestic peaks of the Oregon Coast Range are just behind you and the interior is chock full of lovely shades and features.

It's one heckuva villa.

So it may come as no surprise the place is called Ocean Villa, a massive vacation rental home near the Ecola State Park entrance that comes with six bedrooms and the ability to accommodate 12 humans (plus a pet or two, with a fee).

A small road between you and the beach, you're a hop, skip and a jump away from the access closest to Chapman Point. That is where – if you're extremely lucky – extremely low tide events grant brief access to Crescent Beach, Cannon Beach's most secret set of sands. Even so, you can hike the mile-and-a-half trail the rest of the year, which begins at a place not far from the Ocean Villa: along the access road to Ecola State Park.

If getting out isn't quite your thing yet, then there's that mega-deck looking out westward, featuring a view of all things gloriously Oregon coast, along with a barbecue to grill 'n chill with. From here, the sounds of the sea waft in along those coastal breezes, either hypnotizing you or lulling you to sleep at night.

Inside, this hilltop retreat features lots of natural light pouring in and setting aglow the hardwood floors, with major windows everywhere still affording you that incredible view but shielding you from when those breezes become more winds than waft.

“The entry opens into a large, vaulted living area outfitted with fine furnishings and some very compelling coastal art pieces, plus a wood burning fireplace perfect for warming your tired toes at the end of a day of exploring,” said Beachcomber Vacation Homes, which manages the place. “A dedicated dining area offers the ideal setup for those more formal occasions, while the large kitchen with its endless counter-tops can easily field a crowd of cooks.”

Indeed, the villa's interiors are spry and energetic, with color schemes that sooth and yet bounce with exuberance. Its reds and soft greens really pop in the midst of all those other background colors. The result is a stunning upscale home that specializes in hosting large groups – and the four and a half bathrooms are just part of that feature.

There's actually three decks: two larger ones and another smaller one just outside the master bedroom.





All this is a mere half mile from town, with Cannon Beach's copious fine dining and engaging shops a quick car trip away. Or spend the day jaunting south into beaches rich in funky finds like Hug Point, or maybe a hike to the top of 1600-foot Neahkahnie Mountain. Manzanita is just 15 or so minutes away or less, and Seaside's many attractions – both natural and manmade – are less than ten minutes.

The villa also features full wi-fi and satellite / cable TV. Contact Beachcomber Vacation Homes or swing by their office in Cannon Beach. 855-219-4758. 503-436-4500

Hotels in Cannon Beach - Where to eat - Cannon Beach Maps and Virtual Tours







MORE PHOTOS BELOW













More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright © Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted