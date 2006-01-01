Oregon Coast Travel Tips, Advice - the Ultimate Guide

Updated Weekly

Oregon Coast Travel Tips, Advice - the Ultimate Guide

(Oregon Coast) – Looking for tips and advice for the Oregon coast? Are you a newbie to these beaches, or a seasoned veteran visitor? Looking for ways to enjoy a first-time visit or wanting to find something new?

Also
Seaside lodging section,
Cannon Beach lodging
Manzanita/Wheeler/Rockaway Beach lodging,
Three Capes lodging (including Oceanside, Netarts and Pacific City)
Lodging in Lincoln City
Depoe Bay lodging
Newport lodging
Yachats lodging.

A huge list of Oregon coast vacation rentals is here

Here's an unknown internet tip that helps you find travel tips: hit ctl F in your browser (hold ctl then hit the F key), and you can search for a certain amenity anywhere on that page. A little box appears at the bottom of your browser, and simply plug in the term you're looking for, like jacuzzi, pets, etc.

Same thing goes for restaurants on the Oregon coast

Below are constantly updated news, articles and other reference material for travel advice and travel tips along the Oregon coast. At right, you'll find a large list of helpful tips, such as weather alerts, tsunami debris, road conditions and much more.

Search over 6,000 Pages for Oregon coast subjects, articles or lodging...

Latest Oregon Coast Travel Tips and Travel Advice


Oregon Coast Scenery That Makes a Scene: Manzanita's Overlooks; Video
They're called the Neahkahnie Overlooks and it's a non-stop supply of oceanic eye candy. Travel tips

Unusual Gearhart Facts Part 2: Nature Surprises, Secret Tips of N. Oregon Coast
Hidden viewpoint, alien invasion, some delightful nature finds. Seaside, Cannon Beach, history

Video: Walking Oceanside, Oregon Coast and Its Magic Rocks Sounds
One of this place's distinct marvels is the famed magic rocks sound. Travel tips, geology, kids

Oregon Coast Warning Video: Watch Dumb Folk Do What Not to Do on Beaches
The idea of not turning your back on the ocean is not enough. Travel tips, safety

The Unique, Distinctive Lodgings, Rentals of Cannon Beach, N. Oregon Coast
Stellar overnight options simply abound. Travel Tips, Kids

Cape Meares State Scenic Viewpoint: What You Don't Know About this Oregon Coa...
So much history. So much scenery. You could spend hours here and not get bored. Oceanside, Travel Tips, Kids

This Deserted Central Oregon Coast Spot is Full of Surreal, Ancient Wonders
In that untamed stretch between Yachats and Florence, Strawberry Hill Wayside is a definite standout. Travel tips

Fun and Odd Oregon Coast Facts: Seal Rock State Rec Site and Its Village
Seal Rock has a lot of distinctive aspects about it that truly set it apart from other Oregon beach waysides. Travel tips, Newport, Yachats, Waldport, kids

The Idyllic Beach Houses of Tierra Del Mar, N. Oregon Coast
In the midst of all this north-of-Pacific City paradise is an indie vacation rental biz called Idyllic Beach House. Pacific City lodging, travel tips

Oregon Coast Surprises: Weird, Hidden Aspects of Cape Perpetua Near Yachats
What you don't know about Cape Perpetua will surprise you. Geology, history, travel tips

Lincoln City Mysteries: Five Stunning Oregon Coast Spots You Don't Know
You may make some startling discoveries at the northern edge of Lincoln City and just north of it. Travel tips, kids, Pacific City, Grace Hammond, Road's End

Oregon Coast Compendium of Fun: Yachats' Smelt Sands, 804 Trail, Spouting Horns
If you're heading there or need inspiration for something new to visit. travel tips, kids, geology

Changes at N. Oregon Coast Lodgings: Wheeler, Seaside
One is a bit of a secret treasure in Wheeler while the other a high-profile major player in Seaside. Manzanita lodging, Seaside lodging, travel tips

A Dozen Unique, Gorgeous Lodgings at Lincoln City, Oregon Coast
For something a little different, here's a look at about a dozen Lincoln City lodgings that you need to know about. Travel tips

Ten Engaging, Unique Lodgings of Manzanita, Rockaway Beach - N. Oregon Coast
Places to stay in the havens of Rockaway Beach, Manzanita, Nehalem and Wheeler. Manzanita lodging, Tillamook lodging, travel tips

N. Oregon Coast Razor Clamming Opening Back Up: Good News, Bad News
Clatsop County beaches are about to open it back up again. There's good and bad news about this, however. Science, kids, travel tips

Oregon Coast Virtual Tour Lane County Video: Cook's Chasm Moving, Firing Off ...
See the spouting horn move. Between Yachats and Florence. Travel tips, kids, geology

Video: Five Things You Need to Know About Oregon Coast Labor Day Weeken
a few tips and warnings about what to do and not do

Oregon Coast Labor Weekend Advice: Lodging, Traffic, Gas
Some tips and warnings for the holiday weekend. Summer, travel tips

Oregon Coast Lodging Latest: Glamping, New Spa and Vacation Rentals
Developments out of Pacific City and Florence. Pacific City lodging, Yachats lodging, travel tips

Eclipse Travel Warnings for Oregon Coast, Inland, Washington: Gonna Get Ugly
ODOT has plenty of warnings and advice for those heading down for the solar eclipse

Deep Inside Oregon Coast's Yachats State Recreational Area: Fun, Facts, Features
Right behind downtown Yachats sits one of the Oregon coast's greatest treasures. Kids, travel tips

Five Gloriously Hidden, Secret Spots of Depoe Bay, Oregon Coast
Depoe Bay is crammed full of astounding sights and sites literally tucked away from the eyes of most. Kids, travel tips

Oregon Coast Eclipse Traffic Could Be a 'Cosmic Traffic Jam'
Officials are predicting some one million extra people will pour into Oregon for the total solar eclipse on August 21. Travel tips

Yachats State Recreation Area - Yachats, Oregon Coast Virtual Tour
Up against the bay, at the mouth of the Yachats River, lies the paved parking lot and beach access of the Yachats State Recreation Area. Kids, travel tips

Cape Kiwanda, Oregon Coast: Complete Travel, Guide, Info
Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area full guide. Scenery, history, attractions, hiking, viewpoints, dune, geology. Pacific City, travel tips

Oregon Coast (Time) Travel Tips: Two Exceptional Wonders of Newport
A beach with discoveries millions of years old, another involves two lighthouses. Yaquina Head, Geology, History

Traffic Delays to Watch for This Summer Along Hwy 20 to Central Oregon Coast
Work continues this summer on Highway 20 between Corvallis and the central Oregon coast. Travel advice

Some Minor Traffic Delays to Watch for on N. Oregon Coast
Work is being done in Tillamook, between Rockaway Beach and Bay City and at Manzanita. Travel tips, summer

Five Nearly Aerial Viewpoints of N. Oregon Coast - and Their Secrets
Sensational spots to catch an eyeful from above at Oceanside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita. Travel tips, kids

The Giant Misconception About Oregon Coast Sea Foam: Actually Awesome
One puzzling reaction is that many think sea foam is bad, but it's a very good thing. Science, Hatfield, Seaside Aquarium, kids, travel tips

Changes Looming in How You Enjoy Oregon Coast, Video
This latter half of spring will be quite out of the ordinary, and yet few know about it. Weather, science, travel tips, lodging

Tips for the Total Eclipse on Oregon Coast: Lodging, Viewpoints
Where to find rooms, viewing spots and dealing with traffic. Science

The Kooky and the Cool on Oregon Coast Right Now: Pryosomes, Ghost Forests
Orcas, gray whales, freaky tube-like creatures and ancient stumps. Science, kids, travel tips

Oregon Coast Spring, Events, Attractions, Science and Tourism News
Oregon Coast Spring: Attractions - Events - Beaches - Stuff You Didn't Know. Kids, travel tips, weather

Oregon Coast Virtual Tour, Cannon Beach: Hug Point Geologic Oddities, Layers,...
Take an incredibly detailed walking tour of Hug Point. It's like being there. Travel tips. Cannon Beach lodging

Beachy Romance: Great Oregon Coast Makeout Spots
Places perfect for making out, cajoling a new love interest or simply making googly eyes at other. Weather, travel tips

Oregon Coast Whale Watch Week Starts December 27
Once again it will be Winter Whale Watch Week just after the Christmas holiday. Science, kids, travel tips

Eight Odd Things to Watch for on Oregon Coast Now That Winter's Here
Wild and random blobs, shapes, rarities, critters and the slightly gooey. Science, kids, travel tips

What's Washing Up on Oregon Coast? How Beaches are Changing
Sand levels are sinking and funky stuff is piling up on the beaches. Kids, science, travel tips

Five Freaky Features of Oregon Coast Winter You Didn't Know
There's much more going on here than meets the eye. Science, weather, travel tips

Oregon Coast State Parks: Holiday Fees Waived, Trail Work
All state parks will waive any day use fees, including the Oregon coast. Kids, travel tips

Oregon Coast Total Eclipse: State Parks Taking Reservations
Starting Thursday, OPRD will begin taking campground reservations for the spectacular total solar eclipse. Science, travel tips, lodging. Manzanita lodging, Oceanside lodging, Newport lodging, Lincoln City lodging

Frenetic Yet Family-Friendly Oregon Coast: Paradox of Pacific City
This tiny town at the southern tip of the Three Capes Loop. Kids, travel tips

Oregon Coast's Manzanita is Open for Biz with Wild Scenery Changes, Sights
Many are asking how to help the town, and the answer is Come to Manzanita. Travel tips

Roughing It and Loving It: the Wilds of N. Oregon Coast's Nehalem Bay
A stretch of north Oregon coast so large it includes three towns. Travel tips

Best Beaches of the Oregon Coast at Nighttime: Safest, Most Impressive
Finding a dark beach with no light interference on a clear eve will make for something wondrous. Travel tips

State Police Need Tips in Vandalism of Oregon Coast Landmark
OSP is still deep in the investigation into the vandalism atop Cape Kiwanda

Oregon Coast Fun Facts: Six Amazing Aspects of Cape Perpetua
Near Yacahts: Wild bears, a frightening, fiery beginning and some fascinating history, science, geology. Travel tips

Three Oregon Coast Views That Cause Constant Jaw Dropping
Phenomenal finds near Oceanside, Manzanita and Depoe Bay. Kids, Travel tips

Labor Weekend Holiday Travel Advice for Oregon Coast: Lodging, Gas, Traffic, ...
Labor Day means big things for the Oregon coast: big traffic, big lodging prices, big crowds - but also big fun

Total Solar Eclipse in One Year Gives Oregon Coast Extra Time
Depoe Bay and Lincoln Beach will have the most time in darkness in the state. Science. Travel tips

Two Sizzling, Dazzling Sights on Oregon Coast Hiding in Front of You
Two Oregon coast beaches offer some truly unique but incredibly divergent means of relaxation and repose. Travel tips

ODFW Reports: Good News for Whales, Crabbing on Oregon Coast
Crabbing is quite good in most spots and your chances of spotting whales are great. Science, kids, travel tips

Oregon Coast Closures Coming: Razor Clamming, Highway 20 Overnight
Razor clamming will close this Friday, and some highway closures will soon begin east of Newport. Travel advice

Best Seats in the House: Four Incredible Oregon Coast Benches
Oregon coast views so stunning you have to take them in sitting down. Travel tips, Depoe Bay, Yachats, Oceanside, Manzanita

Oregon Coast Travel Tips: So Much Depoe Bay, So Little Time
You really need two or more days to properly explore the sites and sights of Depoe Bay and the surrounding four to five miles. kids

Three Things You Should Never Do on the Oregon Coast
There are some rules that don't get talked about much, or some that need reinforcing. Travel tips

Top Ten Insider's Tips for Winter Fun at N. Oregon Coast's Tillamook Coast
Top 10 favorite winter season activities, gathered from locals. Rockaway Beach, Manzanita, Neskowin, Garibaldi, Oceanside, Pacific City

Five Curious Features of the Oregon Coast You Don't Know
Oregon coast hosts some slightly mind-bending features hiding in plain sight. Kids, Manzanita, Depoe Bay, Yachats. Lincoln City, Pacific City, Travel tips

 

 

Literally over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach. Some pet friendly.
On the Seaside Promenade, in Seaside

 


 

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

 

Follow us on

 

Oregon Coast Lodging
Seaside
Cannon Beach Lodging
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Lodging
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Lodging
Lincoln City Lodging
Depoe Bay Lodging
Newport Lodging
Waldport Lodging
Yachats Lodging
Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals
Oregon Coast Lodging Specials

Oregon Coast Bed and Breakfasts / B&Bs

Oregon Coast Restaurant, Dining Guide
Seaside
Cannon Beach Dining
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Dining
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Restaurants
Tillamook Bay Restaurants, Dining
Lincoln City Dining, Restaurants
Depoe Bay Restaurants, Dining
Newport Restaurants, Dining
Waldport, Yachats Restaurants, Dining
Florence Restaurants, Dining
Restaurant Reviews

Coast Events Calendar
Astoria
Seaside, Cannon Beach Calendar
Manzanita, Rockaway Events
Tillamook, Pacific City Calendar
Lincoln City Events Calendar
Newport, Depoe Bay Events Calendar
Yachats Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather
Seaside Weather
Cannon Beach
Manzanita
Nehalem Bay / Wheeler
Rockaway
Oceanside/Tillamook
Pacific City
Lincoln City
Depoe Bay Weather
Newport
Yachats
Florence

Oregon Coast Complete Guides every beach access,
Seaside, Oregon Complete Guide
Cannon Beach Complete Guide
Three Capes Complete Guide
Lincoln City Complete Guide
Newport Complete Guide
Waldport, Seal Rock Guide

Oregon Coast Travel News

Guide to Oregon Coast Whales

Coastal Bars, Lounges

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Oregon Coast Camping

OREGON COAST VIRTUAL TOURS
Explore Every Beach Spot
Astoria - at the northernmost tip of Oregon
Astoria
Where the Columbia meets the Pacific, Land of Lewis & Clark and loads of atmosphere & history
Seaside, Oregon
Seaside
The Promenade, Tillamook Head, family fun & broad, sandy beaches
Cannon Beach on the Oregon Coast
Cannon Beach
A mysterious lighthouse, upscale yet earthy, a huge monolith, fine eateries & an art mecca
Nehalem Bay, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler and Rockaway Oregon Coast
Nehalem Bay - Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler
Manzanita's beaches, Nehalem and Wheeler's quirky beauty; laid back Rockaway
Oregon Coast: Tillamook Bay, Tillamook, Bay City, Barview, Garibaldi
Tillamook Bay
Garibaldi, Barview, Bay City, Tillamook & an oceanfront ghost town
Three Capes Loop, Oceanside, Netarts, Pacific City, Cape Lookout, Cape Meares
Three Cape Loop - Oceanside, Netarts, Pacific City
The hidden secret of the coast: Cape Meares, a lighthouse, Oceanside, Netarts and Pacific City
Lincoln City, Cascade Head, Neskowin, Inland Highway 101
Lincoln City & the Corridor of Mystery
Miles & miles of unbroken beaches, Cascade Head, Neskowin and manmade attractions
Depoe Bay on the Oregon Coast
Depoe Bay
A spouting horn downtown, freaky hidden cliffs and whales, whales, whales
Newport, Nye Beach on the Oregon Coast
Newport
Time-tripping Nye Beach, a bustling bayfront, marine science-central and two lighthouses
Yachats
Yachats
Constantly dramatic wave action, a mix of the rugged & upscale
Between Florence and Yachats - oodles of secret beaches
Upper Lane County
25 miles of deserted beaches & oodles of wonders
Florence - on the central Oregon coast
Florence
A lighthouse, ancient bayfront and miles and miles of fluffy dunes

Secrets of the Season

Family Fun
Nightlife Frivolity

Subscribe to BC news RSS Feeds
Add BC news to YOUR site

 



Unusual Travel Articles TravelParanormal.com allows you to submit your own creepy tale or debunk one - or see up-to-the-minute news headlines about travel and the paranormal.

News Headlines from All Over Oregon Need to scan Oregon headlines? Constantly updated news from all over Oregon: a comprehensive, up-to-the-minute display of news headlines from a variety of media

Oregon Coast Oceanfront Lodging, Hotels, Rentals

A Guide to Oregon Coast Seafood Restaurants, Dining

Find us on Google+


 

 

Book Coastal Lodging Now

Booking.com


 

 

 

 

 

 


 