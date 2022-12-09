Exceptionally Cool Stuff at Lincoln City: Remarkable Oregon Coast in Photos, Video

Published 09/12/22 at 6:55 PM

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Seven miles of mild to wild sands, a Highway 101 filled with culinary wonders and more than a few quirky curio shops, and some hidden wonders. There's more to Lincoln City than meets the eye. (Above: NW 15th St. access, all photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

Here's a sample of cool stuff you may or may not have any inkling about.

Hiking God's Thumb. That iconic bulb jutting upwards in the distance at Lincoln City – well, it just wouldn't be this town if it wasn't there.

It's a wild bit of a hike, and not one that should be endeavored lightly. A total of four miles there and back from the trailhead, you emerge onto what is known as High Meadow and The Knoll. A vast scenic explosion happens, with a nearly endless stretch of ocean and nearly-aerial shoreline spread out before you.

From here, the tiny pathway of God's Thumb is next, taking you closer to that edge, on top of what is known as Roads End Point. It looks precarious from a distance, but it's not. However, rainy weather may make it slippery and therefore extremely dangerous, so keep that in mind.

In this picture from below, you can see God's Thumb. Back in 2019, Oregon Coast Beach Connection was in this spot as a US Coast Guard helicopter was trying to rescue someone who had fallen off the cliff (they didn't make it, sad to say).

Also, watch where you park. Do not park at the end of Logan Rd. (which pops up as more obvious) or in any neighborhood near the trailhead. Park only at NE Devil's Lake Blvd., which is found by looking for signs to The Knoll.

Across Three Rocks Bay is Cascade Head, which is a whole other hike in itself. Fun fact: Cascade Head was once a volcano, some 35 million years ago. Extinct Volcano of Oregon Coast: Cascade Head's Fiery Surprise





Surprise Tidepools. This sizable central Oregon coast town has much in the way of soft, sandy beaches, but almost nothing when it comes to rocky areas. Yet there's a few little spots of rocks here and there, and of special note is the NW 15th St. access, where a good number of tidepools reside. (Above: NW 15th St. at night)

There are some other rocks near Lincoln City's NW 26th access and near the casino about NW 40th St. Depending on tidal and sand level conditions you may find tidepools as well.

This is a bit of a surprise to some visitors, as those seven miles of sand don't promise many sea stars, urchins and so on. But they're there - and they're spectacular.

Stairways to Beachy Heaven. One of them is a bit of a handful but the other easier – there are two rather long and slightly dramatic stairways down to the beach in Lincoln City.

The longest and most intimidating is at NW 21st Street access, otherwise known as the Oceanlake Beach Access.

It's a leg cramp-inducer, to be sure, but worth it. The sands below are soft and broad, making it very safe day and night. The stairway has a slight rest area or two, although in actuality the terrain required a kind of change in the architecture for the sandy hill to accommodate the concrete structure.

NW 26th is the other access, not far from NW 21st, and it's a tad tucked away in the middle of nowhere. Flanked on one side by an impressive stone wall, the access has interesting atmosphere - and this stairway is not a big deal.

There's a bit of a surprise at the bottom: another remnant of a concrete stairway, broken and disjointed, like a castle ruin.

Sunsets, of course, rule the day here. This central Oregon coast hotspot is obviously not the only one to get in on the dusk act, but some moments captured by Oregon Coast Beach Connection here simply scream to be reposted.

One amazing sunset occurred late on a cloudy November day, dreary and chilly by any standards. Yet suddenly, minutes before the sun disappeared, a pink sky erupted because of a small hole in the sky somewhere out there. You couldn't see the sun itself, but its cast created this unforgettable look at the SW 35th St. access.

Hotels in Lincoln City - Where to eat - Lincoln City Maps and Virtual Tours





MORE PHOTOS BELOW













More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted