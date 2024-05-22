More Mobi-Mats for Oregon Coast Sands at Lincoln City, Seaside

(Seaside, Oregon) – Destination towns always put out the welcome mats, but some on the Oregon coast are putting out the Mobi-Mats. (Above: Seaside)

In a slow but solid move towards more accessibility on the coastline, most towns are figuring out ways to accommodate the disabled in various places, including their beaches. Now, as summer season gets started, Lincoln City and Seaside have both placed their Mobi-Mats on the beaches, which let wheelchairs out onto the sands safely and efficiently.

Mobility Mats are lengthy, plastic-like material that are rolled out onto a beach, allowing more accessibility to those with mobility issues.

After implementing these last year, Seaside has them at the south and northern ends of the Prom, while Lincoln City has introduced two new ones, bringing the total to four.

Explore Lincoln City said these create “temporary pathways across the soft sand at the top of the beach. Whether you're rolling on wheels, strolling with little ones, or just want a more stable footing, these mats are for you.”

The four Mobi-Mat locations in Lincoln City are:

D River Wayside Beach Access Point

NW 40th St Beach Access Point (next to Chinook Winds)

Taft Beach Access Point

NW 34th St Beach Access Point



Lincoln City

More at the Lincoln City site.

In Seaside, the City of Seaside Visitors Bureau (CSVB) said they're at Avenue U at the southern edge of the Prom and at 12th Ave. at the north end.

“Both locations will be extended or contracted based on ocean and tide conditions, so visitors should expect the lengths to vary throughout the year,” the CSVB said. “Thank you to our Public Works crew for installing our new accessibility mats and to Community Development for getting the necessary permits.”

Both of these cities' Mobi-Mat systems had been in the works for some time before they were acquired and implemented.

Last year, Joshua Heineman, Seaside's Director of Tourism Marketing, told Oregon Coast Beach Connection about the time involved.

“I’ve been working for more than a year to get that Mobi-Mat out there,” Heineman said in 2023.

According to the Mobi-Mat company that makes them:

“They are ADA compliant, portable, non-slip and roll-up, which create temporary pathways that make beach access better. They are 100 percent recycled polyester and are salt-water resistant. The ocean blue mobility mats are 450 feet long and six-and-a-half feet wide.”

They are utilized by both Lincoln City and Seaside as conditions permit, which means if there's a sizable coastal storm coming they will get picked up. Lengths of the mats will also vary according to conditions.

Seaside said up to 1600 feet of the material will be out there throughout the summer.

“It's just as helpful for those using a cane and needing a little stability or parents piloting strollers and wagons full of beach gear,” the city said.

Seaside also has all-terrain electric wheelchairs available for free reservation. These allow extra mobility in the sands as well.

Other towns along the Oregon coast have these provided by David's Chair, including Gold Beach, Newport, Florence, Rockaway Beach, Manzanita, Netarts, and Pacific City. More at the David's Chair Reservation site.

More at the Seaside Visitors site.

Hotels in Seaside - Where to eat - Seaside Maps and Virtual Tours

Hotels in Lincoln City - Where to eat - Lincoln City Maps and Virtual Tours







Lincoln City

