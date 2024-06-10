How to Watch Astoria's Great Columbia Crossing Oct. 13: N. Oregon Coast Tips, Closures

Published 10/06/24 at 5:15 a.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Astoria, Oregon) – One of the north coast's more prominent running events hits Oregon's iconic Astoria-Megler Bridge on October 13, 2024, where thousands of runners take to the massive span over the river. Indeed, this time the Great Columbia Crossing 10K has 3,500 registered event participants, who are in turn supported by dozens of agencies and volunteers. To improve security and enhance the experience for participants, the entire bridge and a portion of Hwy 401 will be closed to vehicles during the event, from 8:30 to 11:00 a.m.

Those who want to watch will have a special place at the finish line along the waterfront.

The 10K offers a 200-foot incline where runners and walkers get a scenic view of the mouth of the Columbia and the bustling activity of boats and ships below. Once they've crossed the finish line, there are copious options in Astoria and Warrenton for refueling with Oregon coast foodstuffs and locally crafted brews, often with a waterfront view. Organizers in Astoria say it's also the only opportunity each year to cross the longest continuous truss bridge in North America on foot.

Your patience on race morning is going to be crucial. Starting at 6 a.m., the area around the bridge will experience heavy traffic as eager participants converge for The Great Columbia Crossing 10K. Shuttle buses will ferry runners to the starting line, kicking into gear at 6:30 a.m., creating a steady stream of vehicles on the bridge deck.

Whether you’re a seasoned runner or a first-timer, plan ahead by reviewing the official event parking and shuttle information on the event website. Choose the option that best suits your needs: there are several convenient locations for event parking both in Astoria, Oregon, and across the river at the Port of Chinook, Washington.

At precisely 8:30 a.m., the Oregon Department of Transportation will close the iconic Oregon coast / Washington coast bridge, clearing of it all vehicles. At that point, only emergency vehicles are allowed passage. The bridge will remain closed until approximately 11:00 a.m., once all participants have safely crossed. During this 2.5-hour closure, local drivers are encouraged to adjust their plans. Consider scheduling trips across the bridge either before or after the event - or perhaps explore an alternate route altogether. Vehicles will be dispersed and directed away from the bridge, ensuring a smooth flow of traffic once the runners have had their moment in the spotlight.

The Great Columbia Crossing 10K promises breathtaking views, camaraderie, and a dash of adventure.

“We appreciate the assistance and coordination from the many agencies that provide traffic control, security and safety for this event.” stated David Reid, Executive Director of the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce. “The bridge closure is a significant undertaking, and we acknowledge that it impacts people beyond our registered participants. We wish to thank the community for your patience and understanding as we preserve this annual tradition while responding to official concerns for the safety of our volunteers and participants.”

Registration to participate in this high-profile Oregon coast event is closed as capacity was reached on August 10. There are hundreds of volunteers who give their time and services to the event and there are still shifts available. You can learn more and sign up for a shift through the volunteer page of the event website.

Spectators are not allowed at the starting area or on the bridge. There are bleachers at the finish area on the Astoria Riverwalk near Bay Street. Spectators can walk into the finish line to view the end of the course after 8:30 a.m., but there is no event parking on site.

For more information, please contact the Astoria-Warrenton Chamber of Commerce at 503-325-6311 or visit www.greatcolumbiacrossing.com

