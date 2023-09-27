Constant Killer Views at One Cannon Beach Legend: Oregon Coast Travel Tips

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – One spot on the north Oregon coast goes much deeper than you think when it comes to local history. It's not simply a legendary hotel with stellar amenities, going back generations: one where grandparents and even great grandparents talk of memorable stays.

Indeed, the beginnings of Tolovana Inn go back to the beginnings of Cannon Beach, even if you can't see the original buildings anymore. While the Tolovana Inn was built in 1971, its genes go back to 1911.

Yet the place doesn't stand still in time, either. It's growing and changing as well.

Recent years have seen some changes – again. Doug Nealeigh, president of Vacation Villages of America, Inc., which owns the inn, told Oregon Coast Beach Connection all the redo's kept with the coastal vibes that have been there since day one. That included new treatments for the stone fireplaces, new flooring and carpeting with luxury materials, all kinds of new paint, lighting and furniture.

The reviews from customers have been more than a little positive, he said.

The Tolovana Inn has killer views from all sides, even if not every unit is technically oceanfront. All buildings here face the Pacific or are right above it, and this is one dynamic area. Cannon Beach's Tolovana Beach is a different animal in the summer and winter. At night in warmer months, if conditions are right, it's not a bad spot to look for glowing sand (the bioluminescent phytoplankton that's been all the rage on social media in recent years). Those cajoling balconies, many a few stories up, come in more than a little handy when the lighter breezes blow or those Oregon coast sunsets explode.



Storms fill up the access at Tolovana periodically



Then, in winter, storms take to this beach like a madman. Some of the larger wave events slam against the areas just below the Tolovana Inn, making for jaw-dropping drama. There's a seawall here for a reason, and given the right conditions you'll get a front row seat to why.

It's all close to famed Haystack Rock – hands down the most photographed part of the Oregon coast if not all of Oregon. From most of these balconies or patios, you can take in the surf action on that ancient chunk of basalt.

You can see some of the action in the video taken from near the Tolovana Inn.

One highlight here is an actual heated saltwater pool – hearkening back to the old days of natatoriums on the coastline. Need to go for a winter swim in the ocean? Nope. But you can do that here.





There are loads of other rather fancy amenities (see their site for full list), and while the place screams luxury it remains rather affordable for its class of hotel. 800-333-8890. 3400 S. Hemlock Street Cannon Beach, Oregon. www.TolovanaInn.com





Going back in time to the '80s and '70s, you can see a distinctly different look to the Tolovana Inn, one that's delightfully vintage.

Yet its roots go back much farther: the Inn sits on the site of the famed Warren Hotel, which was the first building in the burgeoning resort town of Tolovana – a spot not yet part of what would eventually be Cannon Beach. It's a fascinating story that takes some interesting twists and turns. see Surprising Oregon Coast History: Cannon Beach's Tolovana Inn and Warren Hotel

