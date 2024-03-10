Changes at Oregon's Tillamook Coast: Rockaway Improvements, Nehalem Bay SP Closure, Parking

(Nehalem, Oregon) – The weather may be slowly cooling out there but the great outdoors along Oregon's Tillamook Coast is really just revving up to full steam in some ways. (Above: Nehalem Bay State Park)

There have been a host of changes lately in the region – or changes still happening – as well as some forms of recreation shifting gears.

Among the highlights, according to Tillamook Coast: improvements at Rockaway Beach, aspects of fishing, upcoming closures of Nehalem Bay State Park, an accessibility travel guide, and big changes to Cape Kiwanda's parking lot.

Dan Haag, with Visit Tillamook Coast, said as you make plans to visit this part of the north Oregon coast in early 2025 you need to be aware Nehalem Bay State Park closes on November 1 through June 30, 2025, as it undergoes improvements and repairs. This includes installation of new water lines, electrical lines and upgrades to restroom and shower buildings.





“This work is part of the GO Bond projects which include improvements at nine parks around the state,” Haag said in a public statement. “The whole park closure begins Nov. 1, 2024 with a goal to reopen the park July 1, 2025 (the F loop and equestrian loop will close in mid-October). The day-use area, boat ramp and airport will remain open through November 30, 2024.”

Another big change has been the Kiwanda Corridor project in Pacific City. That means the parking lot is now fully opened after major work was done this summer. EV charging stations are now there, new restrooms, foot wash stations and more are all up and running. Parking there now is pay parking, however.

Rockaway Beach itself is still under the knife, with several projects that will improve and enhance accessibility to the beach and the public wayside. Look for a new concrete stairway, a ramp beach access, foot wash stations, ADA parking and even more.

Nearby Garibaldi also has numerous improvements happening, which include accessibility options – even amazing things happening at the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad depot. Garibaldi Roadwork Continues as Oregon Coast Railroad Moves Depot Building



Beach chairs at Manzanita



Tillamook County is the leader in accessibility on the coast, with most towns there hosting some kind of wheelchair lending program or another. There is now a full accessibility guide at the Tillamook Coast Visitors Association website. Go there and click on the “Accessible Travel” tab.

The drop-down tab features information on where to find beach wheelchairs and David's Chairs, locations for newly installed Hearing Loops, and information on TCVA's new Destination Verified status through Wheel the World.

"We've made a priority of providing current information so that our visitors can plan their trip knowing what accessibility resources are available to them," says Dan Haag, TCVA's Director of Trails, Outdoor Recreation and Accessibility. "We want everyone who travels here to feel comfortable knowing that they have the information they need to make their trip safe and enjoyable."



Nehalem River Inn on the Nehalem River

When it comes to fishing, fall is quite the season in the area. Visit Tillamook Coast suggests grabbing steelhead in the Nestucca and Wilson Rivers to Chinook in the Nehalem. There's also recently stocked trout in Cape Meares Lake, Sunset Lake, Town Lake, Coffenbury Lake and Lost Lake.

You can see more of this at the ODFW website

