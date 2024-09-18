Garibaldi Roadwork Continues as Oregon Coast Railroad Moves Depot Building

(Garibaldi, Oregon) – It's been a busy week in Garibaldi and it's going to continue to be so for awhile as the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad just moved an entire building - and roadwork in the town will be interrupting traffic a bit more. (Photos OCSR)

Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) said that work began last month on the northern side of Highway 101 between 6th and 10th street as crews move large areas of sidewalk to install underground utilities.

ODOT said you can expect some traffic delays to keep happening as lane closures with flaggers will occasionally have to shift traffic. Crews will be working Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and some nighttime work may happen, along with sidewalk closures that detour pedestrians.

Businesses remain fully open, but expect some noise.

Meanwhile, there's more big redo's happening at the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad (OCSR) headquarters in Garibaldi, where something truly mammoth took place on September 12.

They moved an entire building there.

The Garibaldi Depot is undergoing a variety of upgrades, and that included moving the historic Garibaldi Telegraph Office.





It had been in that spot since the '60s, after spending 30 years in another location in the area. When it was placed back then, it was set on uneven concrete blocks. So the first this year was to shore up the building and repair its frame.

Then came the elation of finally moving the entire structure.

“Additional temporary sheeting was then added, along with a pair of 2x12 timbers to ensure the 6200lb structure remained square during the process,” said OCSR. “The operation was a complete success with the telegraph office being first craned onto a truck, before being craned off onto its custom-build concrete foundation.”



Moving the building back in the '60s

After that was complete, OCSR said damp-proof material was set down beneath it and temporary sheeting was built around it to protect the project as they did more.

The telegraph office had been brought to Garibaldi in the mid-30s by Southern Pacific, enabling crews to access bulletins on train operations away from the main terminals. OCSR said that after World War II, radio made telegraphs obsolete. It was a historic display at Lumberman's Park for a time. MORE PHOTOS BELOW

