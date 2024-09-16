Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad Celebrates Oktoberfest, Halloween, More with Special Rides

Published 9/16/24 at 5:45 p.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Garibaldi, Oregon) – Ever wanted to attempt the Chicken Dance on a moving train? Practice your drinking arm aboard an antique railcar? Ever hoped to do some trick-or-treating aboard a train that's zipping along? (Photo OCSR)

These and other superhuman feats are coming to the north Oregon coast in October. Much is abuzz in the little town of Garibaldi as the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad (OCSR) offers up train ride options for Halloween, Oktoberfest and another night run through gorgeous north coast twilight scenes.

The Oktoberfest Excursion Train happens Saturday, October 5, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and is the first of its kind for the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad.

All those aboard get two drink tickets, each good for locally-made wine from Nehalem Bay Winery or a glass of brew from Pacific City's Pelican Brewing. Or the tickets can be exchanged for non-alcoholic options.

“All passengers will also receive their choice of a small home made pretzel or a German chocolate cupcake at the halfway point of the trip,” OCSR said. “Light food options will also be available for purchase along with drinks beyond the complementary two.”

Onboard entertainment comes from accordionist Joan Blaser from the Polkatones, setting the Germanic experience and tone for this rolling Oktoberfest as scenic Oregon whizzes by. It doesn't hurt that the more forested areas of the Nehalem Bay remind some of Germany's Black Forest.

“This round-trip ride travels north from Garibaldi toward Wheeler and return with stunning views of Tillamook Bay, Nehalem Bay and the Pacific Ocean along the route,” OCSR said. “To top it all off, the train is set to be powered by a nearly 100 year old steam locomotive, McCloud River Railroad #25.”

This ride is for adults 21 years old or over only. Passengers must present a valid photo ID before boarding the train.

Head out on an unforgettable evening aboard this steam-powered Moonlight Excursion, the last of the season, happening October 19. That goes from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

“Enjoy sipping on your choice of complementary local beer or wine as you take in the views along Tillamook Bay, Nehalem Bay and the Pacific Ocean,” OCSR said. “This round-trip ride from Garibaldi travels north to Wheeler as the sun sets, allowing passengers to enjoy the return trip along the coast in evening light.”





Each guest receives not one, but two drink tickets - redeemable for a standard pour of local craft beer from Pelican Brewing or a glass of locally crafted wine from Nehalem Bay Winery (non-alcoholic options are available too).

Again, the ride is for adults 21 and over only. Passengers must present a valid photo ID before boarding the train.

October 25 – 27 is the railroad's family-oriented Halloween Coast Train.

The ride welcomes anyone of any age and promises a not-so-spooky themed fun ride through Oregon coast sights. Costumes are welcome but not required.

“ All passengers will receive complimentary apple cider and children receive a special gift bag,” OCSR said. “All kids that dress up in costume will of course get to Trick or Treat for some Halloween Candy.”

OCSR promised something a little more ominous for older adults, however. It may be scary time for the grownups: “Stay tuned for early next week, as we will be announcing an all new Halloween experience that combines the spirit of the spooky season with our popular 21 and over train excursions.”

See https://oregoncoastscenic.org/ for all ticket prices and schedules, or call the office at 503-842-7972.

