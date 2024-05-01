Lincoln City Quickly Explained: Zipping Through Central Oregon Coast Town's Beaches

Published 1/05/24 at 5:35 a.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Set foot on this central Oregon coast town and you'll quickly find how amazingly pristine these beaches are.

Lincoln City has seven miles of them. Yet in spite of a constantly well-traveled state – as often the biggest draw on these shores – it all remains remarkably clean and pure. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

The town and its sands are a place of remarkable subtlety and multiple layers. At one ends sits the secretive Roads End area and its enormous number of stunning homes, plus a bundle of fun and even odd finds along the strand. The other end is capped by the bay and its wide array of features. In the middle are spots both bustling and deserted, where the kites run free in the skies and the agates explode into existence at random intervals.

Also see Lincoln Beach on Central Oregon Coast: Not to be Confused with Lincoln City

Things start at the southern end, at the Siletz Bay. Here, sea lions can be seen in the distance, lounging on the spit across the bay.





Wander around the bend and the full beach will come into view. This section next to the bay is especially known for its proliferation of massive chunks of driftwood. The gigantic specimen here - pictured in the '90s - was a bit of a celebrity for a couple decades before it disappeared.





Head north and you'll hit the Nelscott area, which includes these wondrous little beaches, sometimes off the beaten path a bit.





Soon, the beach accesses end, and it's quite a walk until the next one, at around SW 11th.





After that, your only access is at the D River access. This is the dividing line between north and south Lincoln City. It's at the center of town, and at the center of attention.





Several beach accesses present themselves here, as the main part of 101 hosts the outlet mall and numerous other commercial attractions in this district.





The NW 15th access is of particular note, as it allows you to drive on the beach.





Heading up NW Lincoln City, the access points become steeper and include more steps. But the results are stunning.





Soon you enter the Wecoma area and pleasant places like the Grace Hammond Access, which includes a little memorial to pets that have passed away.





Farther north, it's the Roads End district, where literally the road does eventually end.





Beyond that headland is Cascade Head and the surreal pleasures of Neskowin, as you cross the boundary line and begin to enter the north Oregon coast.

Hotels in Lincoln City - Where to eat - Lincoln City Maps and Virtual Tours







MORE PHOTOS BELOW













More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted