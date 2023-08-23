What Are Newport, Oregon Coast Beaches Known For: Pristine Miles of Sand and Rugged Fun

(Newport, Oregon) – Stop wondering already. Just go to the central Oregon coast and check out the U.S. travel destination that keeps getting talked about in travel publications big and small. Two lighthouses, a charming historic town within the town, what seems like endless beaches and a unique way of balancing the past with the trendy are just part of the thrills. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

What are Newport, Oregon beaches known for? In a quick shot: pristine sands, sometimes miles of them, fascinating history, rather intense geologic history, and at times plenty of agates. Then there's that massive headland that interrupts Newport's beaches and provides some of the more rugged vistas the Oregon coast can offer up.

Newport is also known for being a major part of the Oregon Coast Trail, the bountiful Yaquina Bay and its majestic bridge, along with deeply-layered attractions like the Oregon Coast Aquarium, Hatfield Marine Science Center and Ripley's Believe It Or Not. There's also a downright mouth-watering culinary scene that never ceases to surprise.

All of Newport's shoreline, except the headland, is made of soft sands. Like the rest of the Oregon coast, it's known as among the cleanest in the world. Most of the area's sands are big and broad, which makes them safe even in a lot of stormy weather. This makes them great spots to take kids, if you're an international traveler not familiar with the area or from out of state. Newport Maps and Virtual Tours



Here, Nye Beach disappears into storm conditions

However, stay off beaches if there are any beach warnings of any kind – and heed the local wisdom of “never turn your back on the ocean.” See how sneaker wave dangers are rather particular to this coastline. Sneaker Waves More Common on Oregon / Washington Coast Than Rest of U.S.



What Nye Beach normally looks like

At the northern end, Moolack Beach and Beverly Beach contain enormous, towering cliffs and astounding beachcombing finds most of the year, but especially in winter. Fossils can be found just sitting in the sands at Moolack quite often. In winter, spring or fall (more often than summer), agate beds can pop up rather suddenly. If sand levels get especially low, get ready to encounter ghost forests: ancient stands of trees some 4,000 years old preserved in odd ways.

Agate Beach nuzzles the south face of the headland, where - no -agates are not found anymore. It's legendary for surfing, however.Newport Maps and Virtual Tours



Moolack Beach

At Nye Beach, frolic on the sand or check out the rocky mass that's slowly falling apart above it, called Jump-Off Joe. The historic neighborhood itself boasts some of the coolest vibes along the coastline and practically delirium-inducing cuisine.

Then, if you're considering the South Beach area - on the other side of Yaquina bay - there are even more miles of sandy strand to play on, such as the pristine stretches of South Beach State Park and a host of secret beaches that meander just south of town.





Meanwhile, there's the towering lighthouse at Yaquina Head and the short, mansion-like lighthouse just above Yaquina Bay.





The Historic Bayfront district is its own little Oregon coast town as well, with a bundle of family attractions, seafood so fresh it is literally jumping off these fishing boats (some of which you can purchase from), and well, tons of candy shops for the little ones.

