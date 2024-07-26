Vacation Home Openings This Time of Year on Oregon Coast? Yes, Even in Pacific City

Published 7/26/24 at 5:35 a.m.

By Andre' GW Hagestedt, Oregon Coast Beach Connection

(Pacific City, Oregon) – Finding an open vacation rental with all the bells and whistles is really often quite difficult this time of year along the coast. Especially snagging one rather last-minute, and even more so in densely-visited spots like Oregon's Tillamook Coast. (Above: Sea Mist)

An opening in August? C'mon, really?

Indeed, just that happened recently in the Pacific City area. Two dreamy vacation rental homes abruptly opened up with vacancies in that coveted area: one is oceanfront and the other just steps away. That's not easy to find right now.

They've opened up through Kiwanda Coastal Properties in Pacific City. The Sand Castle homes sleeps eight people with three bedrooms, and the Sea Mist takes up to 12 folks, so both are excellent for somewhat larger gatherings.

The openings are this coming week from Monday through Saturday, while there are some later in August that have become available as well.

Within the lovely confines of Kiwanda Shores, Sea Mist is a spacious five-bedroom home just a short stroll from the beach. Natural light floods the interior, showing off captivating views of Haystack Rock.

The heart of the home, the massive living room, boasts elegant upgrades. Granite counters, a cozy gas fireplace, an inviting eating bar, and a large dining table set the stage for beachy gatherings. Sink into the plush couches and gaze out through the expansive wall of windows.

There's a loft with quite the view as well. Head upstairs to where the ocean explodes in front of you - a panorama of Oregon coast.

With three additional bedrooms downstairs, Sea Mist comfortably accommodates the whole family. Everyone has their own space to unwind. Sheltered decks are also a highlight: these provide cozy hideouts in the great outdoors. There's also a new hot tub on the back deck, and the architecture here is eye-popping.

Dig itno full use of the garage, hop on a couple of beach-cruiser bikes, stay connected with WIFI, and even better for the full family: it’s pet-friendly too.

Amenities include: a half block walk to the beach access, a cozy gas fireplace, TV/DVD entertainment, expanded cable TV, high-speed WIFI, five separate sleeping areas, bikes available in the garage, and a gas BBQ for outdoor grilling. 503-965-7212. https://www.kiwandacoastalproperties.com/ properties/115-sea-mist/





The Sand Castle is a striking setting for a Pacific City-area getaway. Nestled in a rather hidden part of Oregon's Tillamook Coast, this oceanfront home brings on the ocean vibes with a mesmerizing wall of windows that frames the rugged beauty of Tierra Del Mar’s secluded environs.

There are a bundle of luxury features and amenities. From high-speed WIFI to a gourmet kitchen, this one attends to a variety of needs. Indulge in the multi-jetted shower or unwind in the master suite, complete with a king-sized bed. The den features TV/DVD setup, or head to the upper level where an expansive, oceanfront room awaits. Also here, the living, dining, and kitchen spaces seamlessly blend, creating an inviting atmosphere. There's the convenient half bath, and the master bedroom boasts a king-sized bed and a full bath.

One of the highlights is the oceanfront deck. The beach is just steps away: it's an easy access from here.

That's ultimately the point of it all. Tierra Del Mar is a tiny off-the-beaten-path gem just north of Pacific City that's essentially a village tucked inside a woodsy forest – really more of a collection of homes. From here, hike this gnarly section of Oregon coast to the north for a couple of miles and quickly encounter no one. You'll eventually end up at the bottom of Cape Lookout and its rather mysterious dark sands.

To the south is that other side of Cape Kiwanda and McPhillips Beach, providing a whole new angle on the famed landmark. 503-965-7212. See the website

Now, in the Secret Insider Tips department: there are open dates for both later in August, but plenty in October and September when the coastline is at its warmest – called the Second Summer. The Sand Castle is also open on the coveted Thanksgiving days. This is something you'll want to book ahead of time, and Kiwanda Coastal Properties has other openings then right now as well. Get these dates earlier and you'll likely get them cheaper. 503-965-7212. Website here.

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

