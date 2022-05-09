Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Oregon Coast Travel Tips: Varied Beach Near Yachats With Adventure, Romance, Agates

Published 09/05/22 at 6:35 PM
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Oregon Coast Travel Tips: Varied Beach Near Yachats With Adventure, Romance, Agates

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials now that winter is here
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials for winter
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Winter's enticing specials now
In Lincoln City:
Major winter specials now
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials this season
In Newport:
Look for many specials
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials and tempting prices now
In Yachats, Florence
Big deals available; lodgings not listed anywhere else
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

(Yachats, Oregon) – A ways between Florence and Yachats, in a section of central Oregon coast that's so off-the-beaten path that it's almost bewildering, you'll find a tiny spot called Strawberry Hill Wayside. Or maybe you won't find it. The parking lot is absolutely hidden behind this winding, twisting chunk of Highway 101. (Photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

The thing about Strawberry Hill Wayside is that it's much bigger than it looks at first glance. Kind of like Dr. Who's TARDIS, it's bigger on the inside than on the outside. If that trippy bit of physics doesn't blow your mind, the sometimes surreal discoveries and the actual science of this place will.

Strawberry Hill Wayside is part cove, part rocky garden, and part sandy and cobblestone-laden. A decent stretch of simple beach allows for the archetypal romantic hand-holding walk at sunset, while the more adventurous can find plenty of craggy, knobby basalt rocks to climb. See Strawberry Hill - Views of the Cove, Rocks, Video.

On the southern edges, it's a long stretch of rather difficult beach with large cobblestones – but it's rich in agates. Colorful cliff walls line that section, and they get even more brilliant in hue with the sundown. But there's not beach here, so be extremely careful: stay off it in all but the lower, calmer tides. See Southern Cliffs of Strawberry Hill

(Nearby See Tokatee Klootchman State Wayside on Central Oregon Coast: Unobtainable Beauty)


The cove is chock full of wacky wonders. The sand quickly gives way to that Oregon coast favorite: lots o' tidepool life. Sea stars cling to these slightly jagged, 30-million-year-old chunks of rock in great abundance. When the sun hits them just right it's magical.

This end and the back of the cove present some head-scratching sights, like the oddball tufted tower-like chunk of soil standing up out of nowhere, and pierced by a log. Holes in the back of the cove sometimes resemble eerie eyes watching you. Strawberry Hill Labyrinth, Oddities

Then there's the remarkable “natural steps” embedded here: a kooky wonder of geology. Were ancient aliens building stuff here? No, nothing that insipid. All this basalt came from underwater volcanoes millions of years ago (like Cape Perpetua, actually), and these step-like features were formed then, then eroded into those shapes later on. Mysterious Rocky Steps Along Oregon Coast Explained by Geology

Strawberry Hill Wayside has a wild origin story, and some pretty striking finds to this day. Yet most of all, it's a peaceful yet dramatic chunk of Oregon coastline hiding in Lane County.

Hotels in Yachats - Where to eat - Upper Lane County Maps, Virtual Tour

STAYING HERE


The Adobe Resort, Yachats

Nye Beach Condos & Cottages

 


MORE PHOTOS BELOW





More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Popular N. Oregon Coast Spot Closed for Two Weeks: Cannon Beach's Ecola State...
Entrance road closed off from September 11 - 25, hikers can still access
Mussel Harvesting Closed on Most of Oregon Coast Due to Toxin
Closed from the Yachats River all the way to the Columbia River. Sciences
High Temps, Smokey Haze on Oregon Coast This Weekend, Beach Fire Bans
In the 80s or higher, air quality alerts, power blackouts, bonfires banned. Weather
Red Flag Warnings for Oregon Coast / Washington Coast, Power Shutdowns
Power shutdowns near Lincoln City; expect hot, dry winds, increased fire dangers, beach bonfire bans. Weather
N. Oregon Coast Crew Deals With Stranded Shark on S. Washington Coast ? Alive...
It proved to be a bit of a show for some folks. Marine sciences
Oregon Coast Travel Tips: Varied Beach Near Yachats With Adventure, Romance, ...
Strawberry Hill Wayside is much bigger than it looks. Florence
Get Oregon Coast Famous and Maybe Cash Prize: Florence Hosts Photo Contest
Oregon's Coastal Playground is looking for some portraits of itself. Florence events
One Freak of a Sunset on Oregon Coast (Video): the Science of Why
Definitely reminiscent of that Pink Floyd album cover. Sciences

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted