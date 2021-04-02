Tokatee Klootchman State Wayside on Central Oregon Coast: Unobtainable Beauty

02/04/21

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Florence, Oregon) – Along that winding, somewhat mysterious stretch of highway north of Florence, where the central Oregon coast is still unobtainable, plunging cliffs and not the vast dunes of Florence, one little site provides access to the otherwise unreachable.

It’s not great or comfortable access. Tokatee Klootchman State Wayside boasts a small but nastily steep path that can get you down to a chunk of shoreline that’s shut off from humans in any other way. Thus, it’s truly a hidden stretch of beach. That often-muddy, slippery path isn’t advisable for everyone, unless you’ve got excellent shoes and a sense of adventure. But for those who make it down, there’s some incredible treasures here in the way of basalt slabs and indescribable shapes, all in a compact cove that has some wacky history.

Mostly, however, Tokatee Klootchman State Wayside is a comfy little pullover and viewpoint, standing several feet above the beach. To the south are the soaring bluffs of this untamed part of the central Oregon coast, and a stretch of rugged, barely-traversable Lane County beach that ambles on for about a quarter mile until it dead-ends.

Look to the north and you’ll see the pocket cove closed off by massive cliffs in the distance.

Being somewhat elevated, Tokatee Klootchman is a good spot to watch for whales, and they tend to be somewhat plentiful on this section of Oregon coast. This part of Lane County through to Lincoln City is where the largest populations of whales hang out. It’s not guaranteed but it’s worth some time to look.





Peering a bit deeper into Tokatee Klootchman, the house in the distance is rather striking, and that long, long stairway contraption an impressive construct. What’s a little more curious about this is that house was the filming locale for a bad, silly 1980s movie called Cry for the Strangers. It appears to still be a similar yellow color as it was in the flick.





The horror movie starred Patrick Duffy (remember the original Aquaman and Dallas?), and was really a middle-budget train wreck. It alternates between loads of snooze-o-rama sections and laughable bits, including special effects that probably didn’t age well even after a couple of years. It was all filmed in the area, though, and it’s a kick to see parts of Florence, Heceta Head Lighthouse and the tunnel in a movie.

None of that matters to this ageless beach, however. Much of the basalt in this region south of Yachats is the oldest on the northern half of the Oregon coast – about 40 million years or more.





It’s not a people-friendly beach during many times of the year, however. Higher tides make this dangerous as hell, and as previously noted Tokatee Klootchman isn’t accessible for everyone.

Still, it’s about the only viewpoint for about a mile in either direction, as private lands cover any access and even the forests and cliffs hide the beach for awhile. To the south of Tokatee Klootchman State Wayside is a small pullout then just high cliffs for a couple of miles until you reach Ocean Beach Picnic Area. The beaches along here are staggered, set between numerous pockets made by cliff walls. You can’t even hike the length to Ocean Beach Picnic Area from here.

Still, there’s plenty to do and see here, with Florence a shorter ride but Yachats not too far away as well. Tokatee Klootchman perfect for grabbing some grub to-go and then jetting down here for a scenic picnic. MORE PHOTOS BELOW

