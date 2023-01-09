Almost Mysterious and Mystical Paths Hiding in Plain Sight Near Florence, Central Oregon Coast

(Florence, Oregon) – Sometimes the richest rewards are hiding in plain sight.

Just that occurs near Florence, close to the dead center of the Oregon coast. A little ways north Florence and just below the top of the rise that overlooks the town's northern beaches, there's a wee gravel pullout – unmarked and unceremoniously rich in finds. There's pure awe in the views here, but something even more inspiring lurks just below. If you look closely – and you have to – you'll see a long sandy path wandering down to the ocean.

This secret pathway is a leg cramp-inducer, but it's a wonder. Here, you get treated to the dead-end of Florence's beaches, where they wind up at a point you can no longer cross. It's that mini headland described in the article link farther down (Killer Trails, Views), and you can see Cox Rock in all its lonely glory from a different angle. [Cox Rock, Near Florence, an Oregon Coast Puzzle in History, Geology, Sightseeing]

What else is down here? That's a good questions. It's a rarely-touched stretch of beach, except by the occasional horse rider.

There's some glorious hiking near here as well:

“Nearby is what has been called the Horse Coast Trail System, but it's actually known as the Cape Mountain Trail system,” it says in the article. “The point here is traipsing up to Cape Mountain, which lies some three miles up and to the east of Highway 101. Take Herman Peak Rd. and there’s about 17 miles of trails awaiting you – on foot or on your horse. The trailhead lies almost three miles up, then giving way to trails that lead you through lush forests, large meadows, huge ocean vistas, and even a replica of an old Indian shelter.”

These cliffs are the last of the basalt you'll find on the whole of the Oregon coast. From here on out, it's conglomerate material. The entire south coast is a whole other set of geological compositions.

Inside Heceta Head / Cliffs Near Florence: All Come from Oregon Coast Volcano Cape Perpetua was a volcano, and a mighty one

For more secrets, right around here lurks a semi-secret, fairly-paved road that darts off into the forests that covers the east hills of this part of the central coast. Primitive and rugged, it's a tad magical here. Streams crisscross with the road at times, helping to create a vibe where you almost feel like you might spot a gnome.









