An Oregon Coast Stay Full of Ocean Expanse, Cannon Beach Bunnies, Maybe Elk

Published 8/14/24 at 7:37 a.m.

By Andre' GW Hagestedt, Oregon Coast Beach Connection

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Depending on how you think of it, you're either entering Cannon Beach or you're leaving it.

This little neighborhood isn't the last section of Cannon Beach: oh yes, there's more just south of here. But it's one of the best known parts of the famed north Oregon coast burgh. It's a classic beach spot that sports a vast stretch of sand and a few secrets hiding in plain sight.

Originally its own little village over 100 years ago, the Tolovana district is kind of the spot for all seasons. There's the beach, in general, which is just classic fun no matter what. Plus, it's a fairly quick route to the town's centerpiece, Haystack Rock. In winter, however, it can get a little wilder than other parts of town.

Right across from all this and the gargantuan parking lot is the Wayside Inn, another Cannon Beach fave all its own. It's not on the ocean – but it might as well be. That's mostly what you see from see from all three stories. Each of these rooms faces that ocean, and you're getting ground floor patios or balconies with non-stop views.

Beaverton's Ashley Luke has been a fan for years. It's her and her family's go-to spot for staying in Cannon Beach, she told Oregon Coast Beach Connection. It's got much in the way of convenience and eye candy.

“The beach is right across the street,” Luke said. “And I love the bunnies.”

Indeed, that's one of the attractions of the Tolovana area of Cannon Beach: those wild rabbits have been around for decades, and no one really knows how they got there. They are naturally scared of humans, but don't seem to mind us bipeds from a distance, thus popping up around various parts of inland Cannon Beach in random circumstances, to the delight of visitors.

The bunnies are undeniably cute. They are, in essence, a kick in the pants.

In winter this place can go a little nuts, providing some decent drama. The seawall here and the wheelchair ramp going down make for an interesting obstacle for the winter's storm-based chaos.

Waves can really create a swirling mass of insanity that's mesmerizing, and super high tide events combined with winter storms are – well, downright dangerous. You don't want to be on the beach then, but you do want to be in one of these rooms.

You can get a testament to the ocean's frightening power by looking at the aftermath of some of these storms. The ramp gets filled up with massive debris. What it takes to hurl that stuff around so easily is a bit bone-chilling.

Also coming in handy during winter: the Wayside Inn has a rather coveted heated indoor pool, as well as a hot tub.

The upper floors have balconies while there's patios on the ground floor. All of them make for great viewing of not just the water but also the bunnies that dot this place.

Other natural sights include the occasional visit by a herd of Roosevelt Elk, sometimes just lazily hanging around. You will want to keep your distance, however – especially if you have a pet. They have been known to charge at folks and their fur baby.

Among the most cajoling of amenities for the Wayside Inn is its pet-friendly angles, where they like to not just accept pets but pamper them. There's a lot of aspects in their hospitality approach that speak to the dog lover, yet not all rooms are pet friendly so those with allergies can be accommodated as well.

It's also known as being quite economical compared to many hotels in the region. Indeed, their winter rates can get down to below $100 a night.

Other amenities at the Wayside Inn include gas fireplaces, Smart TV's, suites with kitchens, easy parking, and rather legendary coffee from Left Coast Coffee.

Besides being conveniently close to yum-a-licous spots like the Warren House Pub, you're a quick walk to the local markets (which can have a lovely wine collection), and it's a short run to the very secretive extreme southern edge of Cannon Beach and its natural wonders.

3339 S. Hemlock Street, Cannon Beach, Oregon, 888-659-6397. www.thewayside-inn.com

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

