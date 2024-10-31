New to Oregon Coast Vacation Home Scene: Latest Finds in Neskowin, Pacific City

Published 10/31/24 at 7:15 p.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Pacific City, Oregon) – Need to try something new when heading out to the beach? Four vacation rentals just went online recently in Neskowin and Pacific City, often with a luxury aspect or two and always quite close to the sands. (Above: Proposal Landescape)

The two little towns are just a few miles from each other but feel like entirely different parts of the Oregon coast: with Pacific City's more bustling sides and the rambunctious wave action of Cape Kiwanda, and Neskowin's more laid-back, even secretive atmospheres. Yet both have two new vacation rentals each, all through Kiwanda Coastal Properties with their office in Pacific City.

The Neskowin Nest Loft is perfectly positioned, just steps from beach accesses and located above the famed Neskowin Trading Company. This lovely spot embraces the charm of this part of the Oregon coast's most enchanting village - a cozy loft that is the ideal base or retreat for your beach adventures.

Recently constructed and strikingly designed, it offers comfort and style with upgraded amenities, plush linens, and tasteful furnishings. Vaulted and beamed ceilings provide a unique fusion of rustic and upscale, providing an opp for a romantic getaway or a family vacation.

Throw open the windows to savor the salty sea breezes that waft in from the forest and the beach. For a taste of local flavor, simply stroll downstairs to enjoy freshly baked doughnuts, hot espresso, or a bottle from the market's collection of over 250 wines. It's designed more for adults than kids, and it's not considered suitable for children under three years old.

Amenities include books, TV and a full kitchen. It sleeps four people. Website here.

Formerly known as the Beach House, Beachlandia is a stunning oceanfront home nestled in a gated neighborhood in the heart of Pacific City. It offers four quite spacious bedrooms (King, Queen, Queen, Queen with Bunkbeds) and three bathrooms. This also includes a luxurious soaking tub - ideal for family and friends.

It's located in that charming village of Pacific City with its fantastic restaurants and a variety of activities like surfing, fishing, and hiking nearby. This home is situated right on the sand with direct beach access to the area's soft sands - just outside the door.

Soak in the panoramic ocean views from the large patio, unwind in the private hot tub, or fire up the BBQ grill. Modern amenities like Apple TV and beach toys are included, plus parking for up to four vehicles. No pets are allowed, however. Website here.

Proposals Landescape is a bit of a complex pun: but it's clever, even if it takes a second or two to figure it out. It's a new one available as a vacation rental in Neskowin, this time practically right up against the sands. You can indeed easily see Proposal Rock from here, with enormous windows all pointed out at the beach or the rock.

Three bedrooms allow for six people here. And there's a serious luxury slant: en suite bathroom with heated floors, luxury linens and direct access to the deck and spa. The downstairs area can be completely closed off and locked, which is perfect for split groups of some sort. There's also a game room and all kinds of details and whims catered to, including an exercise bike. Website here.

Makena's Haven is in Pacific City, sitting in the exclusive Kiwanda Shores gated neighborhood.

“It is a super fun family home just a 1/2 block to the beach, it has a hot tub, game room with air hockey, and four bedrooms,” said Kiwanda Coastal Properties' Nicole Twigg. “A great choice for a fun weekend escape.”

Amenities include a game room downstairs with air hockey, a barbecue, a quick walk to the beach, toys, games and dogs are OK.

All the sweeping grandeur of these north Oregon coast shores is right there, with Haystack Rock close by. Meanwhile, there's a beautiful forest of somewhat dense greens all around the neighborhood, and the cedar shingled exterior lends even more coastal vibe to this exceptional spot.

All are found through Kiwanda Coastal Properties Pacific City, Oregon. 503-965-7212. Website here.

Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

