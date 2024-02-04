5 Astounding Balcony Views on Oregon Coast

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – A room with a view: that's what most U.S. travelers are looking for in their own country as well as abroad, and there's a ton of places on the Oregon coastline that are no shirkers in that department. (Above: Cove Beach Lodge near Arch Cape)

Even lodgings that aren't oceanfront in this region of beachy Pacific wonderland often produce the money shot. Yet no doubt, it's the inimitable hotel-by-the-sea that can take the cake – photographically speaking.

Cannon Beach's Tolovana Area. You guessed it: the place is called Tolovana Inn, and in spite of its modern look this north Oregon coast icon is a bit on the historic side. It's been around for about 50 years. From here, there's mucho amounts of ocean vista to take in, especially looking south towards the two sea stacks that create their wonders down by Silver Point. Balconies here are sometimes a few stories up, and you get an almost aerial view of the wild surf that can bubble up and crash against the seawall. There are storms that sometimes try to reach beyond there – and these are jaw-droppers.

In calmer months, head down here to see if there's glowing phytoplankton on the beach, as it's unlit and dark enough to see them. 800-333-8890. 3400 S. Hemlock Street Cannon Beach, Oregon. www.TolovanaInn.com

Near Arch Cape. Just south of Arch Cape and bit more south of Cannon Beach, Falcon Cove is one insanely beautiful area that's tucked away beyond the reach of most eyes. It's quite hidden off Highway 101, full of wave drama and trippy noises. After all, it's got the nickname Magic Rocks Beach for the quirky sounds the stones make when rattled by the tides.

There's no hotels here, but right above it are a couple of stunning vacation rentals, including one called Cove Beach Lodge, found through Cannon Beach's Beachcomber Vacation Homes. It's really an upscale mansion, one that's about 4,000 square feet that hosts up to 14 people. Amenities include fully stocked kitchen with all sorts of gourmet gadgets, a buffet island, large outdoor deck, 50-inch HDTV, ping pong table, a campfire area in the backyard, washer/dryer, gas barbecue and more. Cove Beach Lodge Site - 855-219-4758.

Northern Lincoln City. There's so much going on on this cliff-lined beach of Lincoln City that it's a bit mind-boggling at times. Right near the Seascape Vacation Rental Condo, there's the famed NW 15th Street ramp, where one of the few tidepool areas of Lincoln City exist. Plus, whale watching up this high can simply be magical. The balconies from these rental condos – many run by Keystone Vacation Rentals – serve up non-stop astounding views of all that transpires down there.

Oh yeah, there's that hot tub on this veranda.

Lincoln City's D River State Recreation Site. One of the major attractions in the central coast town is the D River access, and it's a glorious example of “there's more than meets the eye.” Right above it, the Shearwater Inn gazes out on all the finds and moods of this deceptively sleepy beach. Sometimes agate beds pop up here, strangely even in summer. Other times, it's the pure awe and spectacle of Lincoln City's kite fests or all the crazed wave action that can hit in winter.

However, it spends much of its time being a slow-paced, dreamy spot.

The Shearwater Inn is quite pet friendly: they even provide doggy baskets for your furry friend's stay. For the humans, there are gas fireplaces, complimentary continental breakfasts delivered to your room, and larger suites with whirlpool tubs or even kitchens. 120 NW Inlet Court. Lincoln City, Oregon.(541) 994-4121. 800-869-8069. www.theshearwaterinn.com

Newport's Nye Beach. One of the most charming burghs on all the coastline is filled with actual historic buildings – and some that just look that way. Nye Beach is an intricate, varied place, apparently straddling numerous time periods in one stretch. Inn at Nye Beach, perched on a cliff, overlooks all of that, and those beach-facing balconies feature an addicting view.

You actually get your own walkway down to the beach, and this place gives access to the soft tufts of sand of Agate Beach or the rather remarkable sight of the remnants of Jump-Off Joe – that slowly-crumbling headland that began splitting apart faster a few years ago.

There's an astounding outdoor spa at the Inn, fire pits for those incredible views, and continental breakfast. Inside, you'll find board game rentals, an extensive DVD library, a wheelchair accessible elevator, and some tasty indie-made tea and coffee. 729 NW Coast St. Newport, Oregon. 541.265.2477. 800.480.2477. www.innatnyebeach.com.

