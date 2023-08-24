Sweeping Designs, Sights of N. Oregon Coast's Arch Cape, Away At Last Rental

(Arch Cape, Oregon) – One of the tiniest of north coast destinations, Arch Cape is enough of a blip along Highway 101 that these beaches are almost never busy. In fact, the farther you go inside the village the less likely you are to enough bump into another soul on the beach, much less a group of them.

Right up in the middle of that pristine Oregon coast nowhere, a mere 200 steps from the beach, the vacation rental known as Away At Last brings a stylishness and even some swank to the rugged experience of Arch Cape. You might think of it as a “little-big” spot to rest your head, just a few miles south of the more civilized yet bustling Cannon Beach.

There's nothing bustling here, however.

It's paradoxically cozy and a bit soaring all at once. First, you're greeted by that ever-atmospheric cedar shake that graces so many north Oregon coast buildings. Away At Last looks rather compact from out front, but then you enter and it opens up into tall ceilings and beautiful blues and tans. An open floor plan gives way to lots of space inside, which includes four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, not to mention enormous windows to the forested surroundings and hints of the ocean in the distance.

Accommodating ten people, Away At Last is a prime opportunity for a group beach endeavor. On top of it, all of you there can hear the ocean easily.

Out front, the porch and its engaging blue door are in that forest surroundings, while just above it is the large deck providing a slightly aerial perspective. Meanwhile, lots of light streams in from outside, whether it's exploding colors of sunset or the brooding clouds of winter coastal storms.

The interior is really quite chic in a lot of ways; certainly inventive. Stone fireplaces are a bit of an eye-popping highlight, and the nature-themed art on the walls and even windows makes for a double dose of lovely coastal vibes. Those cathedral ceilings, though: it even adds a dramatic punch to the feel of the place.

There's that sizable couch and an even bigger TV set, which works well for those blustery days and nights when it's not so accommodating outdoors. Yet braver souls will deal with it and make a jaunt anyways, and when you get back you may want to use the handy mud room to rinse off. The back entrance here features that and a full size washer / dryer.

You'll find the kitchen full goodies for all kinds of cooking plans, with direct, seamless access to the living room and dining areas.

Perfect for just about every Oregon coast day except for the windiest of them, the balcony stretches the length of the home and provides Adirondack chairs and a full BBQ grill. That comes in handy during calmer days, where you may even find yourself grabbing some clams and cooking up what you caught.

Nearby Seaside is the king of razor clamming, with over 90 percent of the state's entire population of them living in those sands.

There's wi-fi at Away At Last, parking for four cars and a garage.

Arch Cape itself is a tiny spot crammed with wonders. When winter comes, ancient ghost forest stumps pop out of lowered sand levels: intriguing 4,000-year-old remnants of tree stands that once stood tall and elegant. If sand levels really get low, you may get to see the trippy “red towers:” unique globs of reddish sand and rock that form a myriad of shapes.

In summer and then fall's “second summer,” there's more beach to the area, and it's a lot more comfortable to walk on as well as safer. Arch Cape in winter can be a bit short – geographically and in patience. The gnarly tide is right there, close to the beach accesses. Yet watching storms here, especially at the very southern end with the outer edges of Cape Falcon getting swatted by big waves: well, it's nothing short of mesmerizing.

Away At Last is found through Beachcombers Vacation Rentals in Cannon Beach. 855-219-4758

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

