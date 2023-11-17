Oregon Coast Thanksgiving? What Vacation Rentals Still Open in Rockaway Beach

Published 11/17/23 a 5:55 a.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Rockaway Beach, Oregon) – Exceptional beach days, a large gathering of family 'n friends, and then a hearty Thanksgiving meal prepared right there near the shoreline. (Above: 360 View, a home Rockaway Beach)

For some, it's a dream still yet to be realized. To other families, such Oregon coast vacation rental gatherings are a yearly tradition.

Yet what if you haven't secured your holiday pad yet for your tribe of friends and / or fam'? They are hard to find this close to the date.

However, you may have some good luck in Rockaway Beach, as Beach Break Vacation Rentals there is touting some homes still open.

Lakeside Lodge in Rockaway Beach is still available. Accommodating ten, it's literally the best of both worlds: a quick walk to the beach from a home on the lake. You'll find it on the southern tip of Rockaway Beach on serene Spring Lake. This sizable Oregon coast beauty features a dock you can fish off of and three kayaks. There's an outdoor fire pit and an outdoor hot tub overlooking the water. Wildlife abounds here, quite often, in the form of bunnies or majestic birds. The kitchen is quite well-equipped.





Within a couple minutes' walk is a rather deserted chunk of Rockaway Beach, which includes a whole different way of seeing Twin Rocks. Website.





Fireside Getaway sits on the eastern side of Rockaway Beach in a park-like setting, surrounded by thick trees. It sleeps as many as eight people, which includes a master suite with bamboo as a major décor element. The open plan center area features 20-foot-high vaulted ceilings, which are quite remarkable.

The custom kitchen hosts five burners, a large island in the middle and lots of seating – perfect for the Turkey Day fare. There's a lot of parking here for things like a boat. The beach is just a few minutes worth of a walk. Check out the patio with the fireplace and the fire pit. Website.

Also in Rockaway Beach, there's the three-bedroom Heaven By The Sea. Aptly named, it's a luxury outfit with room enough for six people. Every window has a lovely view of the lake, and yet you're just a five-minute stroll to the sands of this rustic north Oregon coast burgh. Spring Lake comes alive here, and light comes pouring in from those rather large windows. It's not uncommon to spot deer checking you out. It even comes with a canoe to explore that lake with.

For the big Thanksgiving feast, the kitchen is sizable and includes an eating bar. The outdoor patio has glass on three sides, keeping you comfy in all those crazed coastal winds. Website.

360 View is a mere 500 feet from the waves – and that name tells you everything. There's a huge dose of Oregon coast right in front of you, but right near you is Lake Lytle and the majestic hills to the east. The massive roof deck puts you in the middle of it all. Also in Rockaway Beach, there's room for 14, so this is one for bigger tribes and their holiday gathering. It's enormous, at 1600 square feet.

The gourmet kitchen with an island in the middle heats up the foodie factor, and the view as you're making grub is pure sea, sand and sky. Also included in this soaring home are entertainment standbys like ping pong and a pool table. It's all about two minutes to the lake and less than that to the sands. Website.

Also still open in Rockaway Beach is Driftwood Cottage, a cute-as-a-button beach cabin surrounded by fir trees and flowers. Sleeping six, it's a considerable pad, with a wood stove and an outdoor firepit. Website.

All are through Beach Break Vacation Rentals, with its office in Nehalem, on 101. 503-368-3865. 877-655-0623. Website.

