Thanksgiving Vacation Homes on Oregon Coast: Downright Dazzlers in Cannon Beach

Published 11/07/23 a 5:05 a.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – With Thanksgiving climbing upon us and some families holding to a tradition of spending the holiday at the Oregon coast, a portion of that demographic are scratching their heads trying to find availability out there for their large gathering. If you're one of those inland tribes digging deep for vacation rentals near Cannon Beach that can take large groups, there are some eye-popping possibilities still open. One even has a Goonies room. (Above: Floki's Longhouse)

Part of a series on Thanksgiving vacation availability, Oregon Coast Beach Connection takes a peek at Cannon Beach this time. For those looking to host ten or more, two openings for the holiday are downright dazzling. Both are through BeachComber Vacation Rentals.

A mammoth house, Santa Cristo is more like a small motel in a mansion with the ability to host 12 guests. It's found about halfway between Manzanita and Cannon Beach at what is known as Cove Beach, a wondrous little secretive spot on the north Oregon coast that is known for its “talking rocks” (or “magic rocks” by the locals) - piles of stones that make a funky noise when touched by the tides.

Set up a ways from the beach, Santa Cristo is not quite on the beachfront, but a fairly quick walk, located within lush forestland where dreamy sunlight creates amazing effects. It's still ocean view, and it's legendary for being able to spot whales from up here.

There's 4800 square feet, with the main floor as the hub, and inside that there are walls of windows looking out to sea and over treetops. There's a lot of seating here and an electric fireplace to round out the cozy experience. A theatre garme room, ping-pong, shuffleboard, gas grill and a gas range are just part of the attractions – but of course the kitchen is huge and allows for all kinds of culinary fireworks for the holiday feast.

Gorgeous colors abound here, with intense blues in some areas while wood accents and seamless whites are a big part of other areas.

Just outside, there's a multi-tiered deck which provides for loads of photographic inspiration, while the basement is connected to the outdoors and actually features a second sun room.

Truly one of the more individualistic vacation rentals on the entire Oregon coast, Loki's Longhouse sleeps 10 folks, while it's a major tribute to the 1970s as well as Viking culture. What a heady and eye-popping mix. Aside from that concept alone, the color schemes in here are bold and beyond striking. Several are busy, whimsical designs that hearken back to the '70s, but with an indie art scene feel that you might encounter in big cities. Different patterns and shades mix with other completely separate designs, with sometimes three or four schemes elegantly – even joltingly - patched together in the same room.

All the while, parts of Loki's Longhouse look like a Viking longhouse as well, giving cause for a hearty “skol!” at your gathering.

Of particular note are the massive dining room / kitchen windows looking out at the trees and seascape, with an arched design giving it all an atrium feel. Four bedrooms and expansive hanging out areas are all done in this far-out décor as well (the owners are professional filmmakers).

There's sizable history here, too. Situated in sleepy Arch Cape – just south of Cannon Beach – the home has been here for 50 years, built on the site of the Skyview Motel that was once here. While not quite oceanfront, it's close enough to give you an eyeful everytime you peek out the windows.

One bedroom is an homage to Goonies: “The Chunk Bunk” houses a set of bunk beds in a pirate ship theme.

One of the large bedrooms is known as the Kon-Tiki Room, with a tropical theme and its own kitchenette / wet bar, not to mention a vintage TV / VHS unit with a video collection only a filmmaker could come up with.

It's like Once Upon A Time in Hollywood meets the show Vikings, but with a vibrant Oregon coast vibe.

115 Sunset Blvd. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 855-219-4758. 503-436-4500. Beachcomber Vacation Rentals Website here.

MORE PHOTOS BELOW













Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

