A 'Sea Dream' of a Rental on North Oregon Coast, Beneath Manzanita's Canopy

Published 04/18/22 at 4:12 AM PST

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Manzanita, Oregon) – In the midst of a sometimes-misty rainforest, thick with the lush greens and soaring old growth of Manzanita, you can occasionally hear the waves from here. It feels primeval on this backstreet in the cozy north Oregon coast town, if you don't look at the other homes clustered all around – and that paved road. Coastal winds rustle or howl through these woods, depending on the season. And all that sand and ocean is just a handful of blocks away, a short jaunt on foot.

One vacation rental home brings this woodsy, beachy vibe to a new level. It's called Sea Dream, and it's aptly named. Dreamy in its own right, the house blends in with the forest with that inimitable weathered cedar many buildings on the Oregon coast are known for. Inside and out, it has that effect on people – even creatures other than humans. One review of the place said their dog did not want to leave.

Sea Dream, found through Sunset Vacation Rentals in Manzanita, is – as you guessed – dog friendly. Besides that, it has two bedrooms, accommodates six people, and features an interior of fine polished wood mixed with gleaming white, and an interesting, even slightly intricate design.





Most of all, this home is in the thick of it: the dense forest and the beachy ambiance. Just outside, a large back patio grants you access to all this layered forest canopy, while also hosting a cajoling outdoor hot tub. Imagine taking in the stars under that leafy sky while taking a soak. Or dine outdoors in the morning just before your trek to the beach.

There's two levels, with the upstairs especially striking with those gigantic, semi-circular windows. From the outside they appear almost cathedral-like. It's typical of this lovely north Oregon coast construct, containing plenty of skylights to let even more of the atmosphere in.

Also inside is an eating island between the fully-stocked kitchen and the main room, which is given a cavernous feel with those high-beamed ceilings made of wood.

From the deck and the back of the home, the long greens of the golf course are in full view, where you can lazily sit back and watch the putting or simply gaze at the wildlife scurrying about.

Close by are the beaches of Manzanita: one long, gargantuan stretch of sand that starts at the foot of looming Neahkahnie Mountain down a few miles to the end of the Nehalem Spit. The farther down past Nehalem Bay State Park you get the more remote things are. For avid hikers, this is a must. For the casual beach wanderer, the strand right in front of Manzanita offers more than a few distractions, including plenty of driftwood to build forts with – and people do some unusually creative things on this beach at times.





Like the trippy monster seen above, which happened in the early 2000s. At night it took on a serious cryptid look; by day it appeared as a whimsical creature.

A quick drive from Sea Dream are the lookouts on Neahkahnie. On a clear day you can see 40 miles to the south all the way to Oceanside, but on many days you can still make out Rockaway Beach's Twin Rocks.



Top of Neahkahnie Mt., courtesy Seaside Aquarium / Tiffany Boothe

Again, for hikers, trekking up to the top of Neahkahnie is even more of a must. The views there are nearly aerial and non-stop jaw-droppers.

All of Manzanita's numerous shopping and eatery wonders are close access – the town isn't much more than several blocks, after all.

Sea Dream is found through Sunset Vacation Rentals. See the Sea Dream link here. 1 (800) 883-7784

