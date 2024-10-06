In Manzanita, Susan's Beach Cottage is Elder Oregon Coast Statesman with a Modern Zing

(Manzanita, Oregon) – As you head southward on Manzanita's lengthy beach, it quickly begins to get less populated. Not long after the main access at Laneda Ave., you actually start to enter the Nehalem Spit and Nehalem Bay State Park. Yet even before that, this southern section of the north Oregon coast town becomes like one big hidden spot: it's as if no one knows about this area.

Right in this beautiful middle-of-nowhere, just a block from the beach, sits one vacation rental no one seems to know about as well. Called Susan's Beach Cottage, it's a four-bedroom stunner that comes from another age – a historic home that shouts its older heritage but then speaks with modern slang. Those insides come straight from paint jobs inspired by the digital age, while still acknowledging the home's past (which looks to be somewhere maybe even south of mid-century).

Susan's Beach Cottage hosts as many as ten people, and it's doggo-friendly. So, yes, you can take a large group and a pooch or two and dig into those long, solitary sands.

You can certainly hear the ocean from here, and you can see it from some of the upper level bedrooms.





Inside is a glorious interior of fine woods, found in the floors, walls and many parts of the insides such as cabinets. Yet there's much more to it in terms of textures and colors. Parts are painted a dark brown, and other sections a spry, bright red, such as the kitchen and nook. Bedrooms are the more common white, but with a bounty of bright hues sprinkled about in varied areas.

Colors appear in the most unexpected places. Out of the blue – so to speak – one bedroom features bright red sheets that match the downstairs kitchen nook. Windows are dressed with lively tones in curtains that pop out against those captivating ocean views.

Areas like the dining room, living room or outer atrium are done in the deep browns, giving it a rustic, woodsy flavor but with a creative bounce, even a jolt. The living room comes with a gorgeous, river rock fireplace – a sizable hearth for your troop and the fur babies to snuggle up with on those colder beach days. You can feel the elder vibe of the place through the materials and way they're designed, and yet they're painted up with a fresh, modern attitude.





That kitchen is almost startlingly red, but it's certainly striking. The booth in the nook has heart-shaped designs embedded within that drive home that old world charm.

Also a major part of this north Oregon coast charmer is the interior lines of Susan's Beach Cottage, which are at curious angles sometimes. Almost-vaulted ceilings end abruptly in diagonals. Others are almost curved. At times it seems as if you're in an A-frame. Yet it's just the rather complex design you can see from the exterior – an older home that appears to have a few additions on it over the decades.

That chimney stands out in the exterior: an elder statesman-looking feature that seems to come from another time.





One of the big highlights here is that massive yard, which comes complete with nifty extras like a brick pathway at one point. Yet the highlight within all that is great stone firepit, surrounded by chairs of various material. It's the ultimate cap to an Oregon coast experience: an end-of-evening bonfire experience or maybe making s'mores during the day.

Among the amenities: there's a laundry unit, barbecue, big screen TV, wi-fi, paved parking, a full kitchen with a microwave, and more.

Susan's Beach Cottage is provided through Beach Break Vacation Rentals (971) 320-8119.

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

