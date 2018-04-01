Hatfield Marine Science Center, Facts, News, Events, Web Cams and Article Archives

Climate Extremes Are Putting Species in Sync ? And in Danger

14 May 2018 at 9:18pm

As he was finishing his graduate studies in tree-ring research, Black came across an advertisement for a postdoctoral position at the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Oregon, where he could study ...

EPA Science Inventory

10 May 2018 at 10:00am

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Office of Research and Development, National Center for Environmental Assessment, Washington, DC, EPA/601/B-15/001, 2015. Nelson, Walt AND C. Folger. Hatfield ...

Yaquina Bay

8 May 2018 at 10:00am

The town of Newport is near the estuary mouth, and Toledo is at river mile 13. The Oregon State University (OSU) Hatfield Marine Science Center (HMSC) is a research and educational institution near...

Newport campus adding Marine Mammal Institute.

7 May 2018 at 10:00am

Mate is getting some new partners at Oregon State University's Hatfield Marine Science Center. The college announced a new Marine Mammal Institute on Wednesday, which will result in the largest fac...

Marine Studies Initiative promotes interdisciplinary studies

6 May 2018 at 11:17pm

?I started going to the Hatfield Marine Science Center when I was five years old and ever since I was that old, I was fascinated with the ocean,? Jack Barth, executive director of the Marine Studie...

Researchers use 'environmental DNA' to identify killer whales in Puget Sound

23 Apr 2018 at 3:05am

"And, of course, expense - especially for research in the open ocean." The project was funded by the Office of Naval Research. Baker and his team are based at Oregon State University's Hatfield Mar...

Researchers ID Whales By Genetic Bread Crumbs Left Behind

19 Apr 2018 at 10:00pm

Scott Baker is associate director of the Marine Mammal Institute at Oregon State University?s Hatfield Marine Science Center. His research team tested this idea on orcas in the Salish Sea, collecti...

As he was finishing his graduate studies in tree-ring research, Black came across an advertisement for a postdoctoral position at the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Oregon, where he could study ...U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Office of Research and Development, National Center for Environmental Assessment, Washington, DC, EPA/601/B-15/001, 2015. Nelson, Walt AND C. Folger. Hatfield ...The town of Newport is near the estuary mouth, and Toledo is at river mile 13. The Oregon State University (OSU) Hatfield Marine Science Center (HMSC) is a research and educational institution near...Mate is getting some new partners at Oregon State University's Hatfield Marine Science Center. The college announced a new Marine Mammal Institute on Wednesday, which will result in the largest fac...?I started going to the Hatfield Marine Science Center when I was five years old and ever since I was that old, I was fascinated with the ocean,? Jack Barth, executive director of the Marine Studie..."And, of course, expense - especially for research in the open ocean." The project was funded by the Office of Naval Research. Baker and his team are based at Oregon State University's Hatfield Mar...Scott Baker is associate director of the Marine Mammal Institute at Oregon State University?s Hatfield Marine Science Center. His research team tested this idea on orcas in the Salish Sea, collecti...