Hatfield Marine Science Center, Facts, News, Events, Web Cams and Article Archives

Photos of Hatfield Marine Science Center - Central Oregon Coast
Hatfield Marine Science Center Web Cam
Latest Visitor News, Updates and Article Archives from Newport's Hatfield Marine Science Center
Oregon Coast's Hatfield Marine Science Center Fully Reopens for Spring Break
March 24 is when the visitor center swings open its doors completely. Newport events
Cannon Beach Talk Looks Into Active Underwater Volcano Off Oregon Coast
Famed Hatfield Marine Science Center researcher Dr. Bill Chadwick on the Axial Seamount. Cannon Beach events, Manzanita events
Oregon Coast's Popular Hatfield Marine Center Reopens with Science Festival
It partially reopens Feb 17 with a host of activities around Newport. Newport events
OSU Hosts Massive Celebration of Its Science Facilities on Oregon Coast, Corv...
The OSU150 Sea Grant Festival happens Feb 12 - 24. Newport events, Astoria events, Hatfield
Closure and Debut on Oregon Coast: Pacific City Luxury Hotel, Newport's Hatfield
One big one closes for the season and another giant opens for the first time. Lodging, attractions
The Giant Misconception About Oregon Coast Sea Foam: Actually Awesome
One puzzling reaction is that many think sea foam is bad, but it's a very good thing. Science, Hatfield, Seaside Aquarium, kids, travel tips
40 Yrs Ago Oregon Coast Scientists Helped Discover Startling New Lifeforms
It affected everything from space science to the origin of life on Earth. Hatfield Marine Science Center, Newport
Oregon Coast Scientists Warn Warming Ocean Temps May Create Chaos
20 of the world's leading oceanographic researchers today released new evidence. Hatfield Marine Science Center, Newport
Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench
Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center out of Newport and Oregon State University in Corvallis came across a complex sound
Oregon Coast Scientist Uses New Tech - and Poop - to Study Whales
A variety of cutting-edge machines are used by Newport's Hatfield
Oregon Coast Event Examines Debris Boats and Their Invasive Species
On Tuesday, May 17, Hatfield researcher John Chapman gives a talk with background information on this phenomenon. Florence events
International Migratory Bird Day Celebrated on Central Oregon Coast
On Saturday, May 14, much of one central Oregon coast town will be reveling in the celebrations of International Migratory Bird Day. Newport events. Hatfield Marine Science Center
Marine Science Day This Weekend at Central Oregon Coast's Hatfield
Hatfield Marine Science Center opens its doors to a behind-the-scenes look at its inner workings this Saturday, April 9. Newport events
Central Oregon Coast Fossil Fest a (Wooly) Mammoth Good Time
It's the 15th Annual Fossil Fest at the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport on Saturday, February 13
.Hatfield Marine Science Center is at 2030 SE Marine Science Drive. (541) 867-0226. http://hmsc.oregonstate.edu/
News from Hatfield Marine Science Center
Climate Extremes Are Putting Species in Sync ? And in Danger
14 May 2018 at 9:18pm
As he was finishing his graduate studies in tree-ring research, Black came across an advertisement for a postdoctoral position at the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Oregon, where he could study ...
EPA Science Inventory
10 May 2018 at 10:00am
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Office of Research and Development, National Center for Environmental Assessment, Washington, DC, EPA/601/B-15/001, 2015. Nelson, Walt AND C. Folger. Hatfield ...
Yaquina Bay
8 May 2018 at 10:00am
The town of Newport is near the estuary mouth, and Toledo is at river mile 13. The Oregon State University (OSU) Hatfield Marine Science Center (HMSC) is a research and educational institution near...
Newport campus adding Marine Mammal Institute.
7 May 2018 at 10:00am
Mate is getting some new partners at Oregon State University's Hatfield Marine Science Center. The college announced a new Marine Mammal Institute on Wednesday, which will result in the largest fac...
Marine Studies Initiative promotes interdisciplinary studies
6 May 2018 at 11:17pm
?I started going to the Hatfield Marine Science Center when I was five years old and ever since I was that old, I was fascinated with the ocean,? Jack Barth, executive director of the Marine Studie...
Researchers use 'environmental DNA' to identify killer whales in Puget Sound
23 Apr 2018 at 3:05am
"And, of course, expense - especially for research in the open ocean." The project was funded by the Office of Naval Research. Baker and his team are based at Oregon State University's Hatfield Mar...
Researchers ID Whales By Genetic Bread Crumbs Left Behind
19 Apr 2018 at 10:00pm
Scott Baker is associate director of the Marine Mammal Institute at Oregon State University?s Hatfield Marine Science Center. His research team tested this idea on orcas in the Salish Sea, collecti...
