Oregon Coast Discoveries at Hatfield Science Day Event, April 9

Published 03/26/22 at 4:45 PM PST

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Newport, Oregon) - The science behind the Oregon coast and all the fun of it – along with that tingly rush when you discover something new – will be on display at the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport on Saturday, April 9. That's the date of the Hatfield Marine Science Day 2022, but this time returning as a strictly virtual event.

Here, you can dig deeper into the Oregon coast attraction without leaving your room, a behind-the-scenes peeks at its laboratories, along with opportunities to interact with student scientists and find out more about the marine research that goes on at the much-revered facility.

Hatfield Marine Science Day goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 9. This year's theme is Local Research, Global Impact. The public is welcome to this free event, and no registration is required. The event is hosted by the Hatfield Marine Science Center and can be accessed online at https://hmsc.oregonstate.edu/marine-science-day-2022.

This year's keynote speaker is Dr. Lisa Ballance, Director of the Marine Mammal Institute at Oregon State University (OSU). Her talk is titled, A Mystery Whale Uncovered off the Oregon Coast: Local Research, Global Impact.

Other Events Taking Place During Science Day

A shark dissection with Dr. Taylor Chapple of the Big Fish Lab at OSU.

Watch staff interact with live animals. The Hatfield's K-12 marine ed specialists Lindsay Carroll from Oregon Sea Grant and Cait Goodwin, from the Oregon Coast STEM Hub, will engage with various creatures at the Hatfield. You may even get to see them feed the famed octopus.

How to give a whale a PCR test. One of the trickiest means of live animal research out in the deep blue sea is using biopsy darts to take genetic samples from moving whales. Many aspects must be considered to attain the least amount of discomfort and distress to the moving whale.



Staff will give a tour of the Innovation Lab on the Hatfield campus, a leader in research on the Oregon coast.

Other rooms in the virtual exhibit hall include:

Marine science activities for all ages will happen in The Kid Zone.

Look for a Community Art Gallery, art prompt, and virtual gallery where the public can digitally display their marine science-inspired creations.

Dozens of interactive displays on research happening locally at Hatfield that is having a global impact

Engage in Behind-the-scenes video tours of the Hatfield, research vessels, and coast habitat research.

You'll find information on how to get involved locally and make a global impact via citizen science, volunteering, life-long learning, or art and expression

The Marine Science Day site will remain open for the entire year and include recordings of the live events on April 9.

Oregon Coast Hotels in this area - South Coast Hotels - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours





MORE PHOTOS BELOW





















More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees nearly 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted