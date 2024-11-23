Yachats Winter Festival 2024 Ignites Three Days of Holiday Warmth on Central Oregon Coast

Published 11/23/24 at 5:45 p.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Yachats, Oregon) – Three days of ooey-gooey holiday cheer will be dripping all over the central Oregon coast town of Yachats when the town puts on its Yachats Winter Festival, December 6, 7 and 8.

The mini festival of fun creates a big opportunity for family-friendly activities, starting on Friday, December 6 with the holiday vendor fair at the Yachats Commons (441 Hwy 101 N., Yachats). There are seriously diverse offerings for holiday shopping, wreath-making, and gingerbread house-building stations where everyone can get creative. The first day runs from noon to 6 p.m. The vendor fair continues Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., welcoming shoppers and holiday enthusiasts back for more seasonal frivolity.

Additionally, the annual YYFAP Santa Breakfast will be held at the Lions Hall on Saturday morning from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. This rollicking, kiddie-oriented event offers a delightful breakfast with Santa himself. Ol' St. Nick pops onto the central Oregon coast.

The Yachats Youth and Family Activities Program (YYFAP) is a community-focused non-profit organization providing a variety of fun, supportive, and nurturing activities for children, youth, and families in Yachats, Oregon, and the surrounding areas.

On Saturday, December 7, the town of Yachats will also host a Hot Cocoa Trail from 2:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., inviting visitors to stroll through the town and enjoy complimentary hot cocoa at participating businesses. The afternoon will feature a caroling group at the Yachats Pavilion. With warm drinks and a cozy atmosphere, the event will culminate in a Christmas tree lighting in the town center at 5:00 p.m., led by Coastal Land & Homes.

The Yachats Commons is the hotspot in town, and on those winter days it gets even warmer. Behind the Commons, at the Pavilion, a barbershop quartet will perform from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. each day.

The Ladies Club Bazaar will round out the weekend with local crafts and treats on both Saturday and Sunday, December 7 and 8, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

“Come join us to shop small, shop local, and spread holiday cheer in the heart of Yachats this season,” said Chamber director Nichole Lippincott. “There truly will be something for everyone in the areas of crafts, gifts, and entertainment.”

For more information about the event, or how to join or support the Yachats Area Chamber of Commerce, contact Nichole at director@yachats.org or 541-547-2345.



Cape Perpetua in the 1930s

Also see Yachats Life In 1920s: A Rough But Quirky Oregon Coast: Looking back through the historical documentation of the area can reveal a lot about life in Yachats, with the 1920s being some of the most notable. This was a time when the town was slowly switching gears from being a pioneer settlement to a tourism destination, just as Highway 101 was getting started.

Yachats' Beulah's Sea View Inn and Landmark Restaurant: Intriguing Oregon Coast History. In 2018, with apparently little to no announcement, crews began demolishing the old Landmark Restaurant and Lounge building

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

