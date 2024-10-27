Florence's Fall Fest Includes Kites, Circles in the Sand - and Oregon Coast's Exploding Whale

(Florence, Oregon) – Where in Oregon can you celebrate an Exploding Whale, check out Celtic sand designs, glowing kite maneuvers, live music made by glass bowls and even grab some food? And all in one weekend?

Something new and unique is brewing in the dead center of the Oregon coast, with the first ever Fall Fest – All Things Oregon at Driftwood Shores Resort & Conference Center in Florence and its downtown area. Saturday and Sunday, November 9 – 10, the two parts of town light up in some interesting ways, which includes the famed Exploding Whale Memorial Celebration. The latter makes a nod and a wink to Florence's curious and hilarious historical moment.

Fall Fest – All Things Oregon is a large mixture of arts & crafts fair with other aspects of the Oregon coast, including adventures, 50 artisans from around the state, culinary offerings and woodcrafters. There's a kite festival embedded in it, and Circles in the Sand makes its return with a special Celtic flavor.

Festival hours run from 10 am – 5 pm, indoors in the event spaces at the north end of Driftwood Shores Resort & Conference Center and in a central building in the center of the property. There will be signage and event flags to indicate vendor buildings. It's not just an ordinary craft fair, say organizers, it's also a mix of outdoor adventures for the family.

Circles in the Sand is the massively successful show that happens in summer at Bandon and sometimes at Florence. It draws – quite literally – thousands to the beaches of Oregon when it takes place.

“Back by popular demand, Denny Dyke and his Circles in the Sand team will be raking a Celtic design on the beach, in front of Driftwood Shores, around noon,” said organizers. “Denny’s sand artistry is mesmerizing and inspiring.”

Around the same time, out on the beach nearby, Brookings Kiters show up with their aerial feats.





Both activities will allow the public to participate to some degree.

“There may even be a few extra kites and rakes available to borrow,” said organizers.

On Saturday at 1 p.m., “Sound Shaman” Jade Rehder will be on the beachside resort lawn playing crystal singing bowls. It's a curious kind of genre but one that's extremely calming.

Later on Saturday and Sunday at 5 p.m., the public is invited in front of the resort and on the beach to take in the Brookings Kiters with their illuminated kites. These are a spectacular sight as both the flyers and kites will be glowing in the dark - both human and flying device decked out with colorful LED lights.



All outdoor events are weather permitting: it is the Oregon coast, after all. In case of inclement weather, you can still enjoy meeting Denny, the kite flyers and Jade at their vendor tables in the exhibit hall.

“This is sure to be a super weekend in Florence! We decided to plan this special event the same weekend as Florence’s Exploding Whale Memorial Celebration,” said Elvira Marvin, Driftwood Shores Event Planner. "From art to adventure, we think you will find some unique holiday gifts that truly capture the spirit of Oregon all here in our beautiful oceanfront setting."

The Exploding Whale Celebration 2024 happens Sunday, November 10th in Florence's Historic Old Town. There isn't much released about the actual event yet. In the past, it's yielded talks, presentations and parties at various spots in the area – all except the actual spot where it happened.

Florence's Exploding Whale Celebration 2024 will be the 54th year since the wacky event, which occurred on November 12, 1970. It's here on the town's northern beaches where a smelly deceased whale washed up, and Oregon officials decided the best way to get rid of it was to blow it up.

That, as seen by the world-famous video clip, didn't end so well. Wacky History of Exploding Whale

What is strangely unknown about this is that this wasn't the first time Oregon tried this approach. It happened back in the '30s near Astoria. See the article on the Warrenton Exploding Whale.

Call the resort directly for more information at 541-997-8263 or on their website: www.driftwoodshores.com/

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

