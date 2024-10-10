Central Oregon Coast's Yachats Mushroom Fest is Back October 18 - 20

Published 10/10/24 at 7:25 a.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Yachats, Oregon) – Get ready for the annual event that promises mushroom foraging, culinary delights and educational adventures – some of them outdoors. The 2024 Yachats Mushroom Festival hits the Oregon coast on October 18-20.

The grand dame coastal fungi fun is back. The festival will host workshops for attendees to learn about various mushroom species, foraging techniques, and culinary applications.

Over the weekend, the Yachats Commons and other venues will feature speakers from the Lincoln County Mycological Society and other experts. Exhibits will showcase regional mushrooms, with experts available for mushroom identification. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own finds for identification. The All Mushroom Things - Artists, Cultivators, Creators, and Gatherers Fair will take place in the Yachats Commons multi-purpose room.

Guided mushroom walks will be led by mycologists and naturalists in the spectacular central Oregon coast forests of Cape Perpetua and the Gerdemann Botanical Preserve. The festival will also continue its popular Mushroom Treasure Hunt, with artist-crafted glass and porcelain mushrooms hidden in various locations. Tours vary from one to two hours long and are held on safe, easy trails. It is one of the single greatest carbon sequestration reserves on earth.

There will also be identification books for sale, and other displays for identifying mushrooms.

Local restaurants will offer mushroom-themed dishes, providing a taste of the region's foraged treasures.

"Come get to know a Yellow Foot from a Bolete, an Elvin Saddle from Witches Butter, and a tasty mushroom from a toxic toadstool," said Nichole Lippincott, Executive Director of the Yachats Area Chamber of Commerce. ““From fun to funky, from slippery to chunky, mushrooms are on the cutting edge of scientific discovery and rooted in the history of life itself.”

The Yachats Mushroom Festival kicks off with a mushroom-themed reception with drinks and appetizers on Friday night provided by Bread and Roses Bakery and Bayside Cellars at the Yachats Commons with a presentation by keynote speaker Christian Schwarz.

“Mushrooms, found freely expressing themselves here in the Siuslaw Forest, include some of the world’s most delectable edibles, as well as a few that you are best to avoid eating all together,” Lippincott said. “Some mushrooms can cause upset stomachs and a few can be deadly. Knowing the difference can secure delight. Knowledge can be your friend. Attendees will come away delighted and informed.”

Mushroom hunters can check in at www.YachatsTreasureHunt.com and on @visit.yachats on Instagram each Saturday morning for locations.

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

