Wild Sea Cave at Hug Point, Near Cannon Beach

Virtual Tour of Cannon Beach, Oregon Coast

Inside this amazing sea cave, you first enter a sizable cavern with a large, twisting rock structure meandering from the floor to the top in all sorts of directions. You can then wander around it to the backside, where various openings in the shapes allow you to climb through to the front again.

In the meantime, there sits evidence of the sea's power here, where huge chunks of driftwood and boulders some lay jammed in the crevices. This specimen is larger than a human.