Cannon Beach Downtown and Ecola Creek

Virtual Tour of Cannon Beach, Oregon Coast





At the end of Second Street, in the heart of Cannon Beach's downtown, the street gives way to this pretty viewpoint and access to the beach. It is a common spot for pedestrians to gather here and gawk at the sunsets, which acquire added glory when the colors reflect from Ecola Creek.

Ecola Creek is named because of a similar word from local tribes that meant "whale," as this was where part of the Lewis & Clark troupe trekked to see a beached whale found by local tribes.

A few doors away sits Cannon Beach Fultano's Pizza, a fabulous addition to the town's culinary scene.

