Ecola State Park Viewpoints, Crescent Beach, Lewis & Clark

Virtual Tour of Cannon Beach, Oregon Coast

To the south, the hidden "Crescent Beach" comes into view, as well as alternate views of Haystack Rock and the sea stacks seen from most of Cannon Beach. Beneath the viewpoint, there's a spot of beach never accessible (yet in this photo, there appears to be a small structure built against the basalt in the far corner of this tiny cove.

This viewpoint is considered part of the trail walked by the Corps of Discovery and Lewis & Clark on their way to see a beach whale at what is now Ecola Creek.

Search for more on Crescent Beach: Crescent Beach, Coast Less Traveled in Cannon Beach

Below: the night sky seen from this vantage point



