Oregon Coast Less Traveled in Cannon Beach

Published 06/14/21 at 2:40 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) - An odd rule of thumb occurs when it comes to the Oregon coast, especially the really busy towns. Head to the extreme northern or southern edges, and you’ll usually find the lesser-traveled sands, the not-so-bustling beach. It’s not always true, 100 percent of the time. But in Cannon Beach’s case it definitely is. (Above: Crescent Beach as seen from above at Ecola State Park)

It's somewhat true in Lincoln City (head to Roads End or just north of Taft) and a guideline for Seaside as well (12 Ave. is devoid of souls as are areas closing in on The Cove). In this north Oregon coast town, however, it's harder to get away from the masses, but the means exists. It's just harder work.

At the far southern edges, even beyond the Tolovana Area, it's a section that's a tad difficult to find. And that's what makes it awesome sauce. Find where the streets begin to take on the names of other Oregon coast towns and you start encountering the secret spots hiding in plain sight. The final street (we'll let you find it on your own) is host to a sort of Mini-Me of Haystack Rock: a smaller sea stack with slightly similar shape. Around there tidepool life usually gathers.

The big secret is the nighttime here, especially in late summer. No lights on the beach mean near pitch-black conditions and perfect viewing for meteor showers in August. This spot is super for checking for the glowing sands phenomena (glowing phytoplankton). If you're extremely lucky you may get to see both shooting stars and the glowing sands – little fireballs above and below you. There's nothing like this experience.



Silver Point

Keep on walking south and you'll soon encounter Silver Point and the wacky rocky blob with the mysterious sea cave. Truly amazing stuff lurks on this hidden beach.

At the very northern end, near the southern face of the cliffs of Ecola State Park, there's more treasures. It takes some walking, but that's why you'll find less folks there.

These basalt headlands are perhaps half a mile from the nearest beach access, which lies at the end of a private neighborhood at the end of 5th St. You can, however, reach it by a much longer walk from the last access downtown - from the park.

On the other side of that basalt structure lays an even more hidden beach: Crescent Beach. There, you'll find a large half-moon of a beach, cut off from any access but a one mile-plus hike. Pristine sands surround you, with almost never a human being there. As if designed by Mother Nature to be a centerpiece, a few chunks of sandstone sit practically in the middle.

It's only accessible via a sizable hike from the road that takes you to Ecola State Park, which begins at the private neighborhood. You can't park here: you'll have to park a ways away from the trailhead and walk the road to the beginning of it all. You're looking at a good three-mile roundtrip, but it's worth it. MORE PHOTOS BELOW

Hotels in Cannon Beach - Where to eat - Cannon Beach Maps and Virtual Tours

Cannon Beach Vacation Rentals. About 60 vacation homes to choose from: ocean view, oceanfront and very close to the beach, all in Cannon Beach or in Arch Cape. All are either oceanfront or very close. Homes sleep as many as 12. 164 Sunset. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-0940. 866-436-0940. www.visitcb.com



Beachcomber Vacation Homes . Numerous vacation rentals in the Cannon Beach area, including Falcon Cove and Arch Cape. Depending on the home, you may find amenities and luxuries such as a barbecue, claw foot tub, a ship's ladder. 115 Sunset Blvd. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 855-219-4758. 503-436-4500. Website







MORE PHOTOS BELOW













More of the southern edges below



More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted