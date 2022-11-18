Small Quake Rattles Off South Oregon Coast, 112 Miles from Bandon

Published 11/18/22 at 6:29 PM

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Bandon, Oregon) – A small earthquake struck off the Oregon coast Friday morning, clocking in at a magnitude 4.5. While a little larger than many of these quakes that shake the floor a hundred miles or so off Bandon and Coos Bay, there was no tsunami threat issued and no damage reported. (Graphic / photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

The quake let loose at 7:42 a.m. about 120 miles west of Coos Bay and some 110 miles off Bandon's shoreline, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). Depth was about six miles below the surface.



Graphic courtesy USGS

There were no reports of the quake being felt along the south Oregon coast.

USGS' “Shake Alert” did not go off because it was too far from shore to trigger the app alert, although a 4.5 magnitude would create a quake alert iif closer to shore.

This area is part of the Blanco Fracture Zone, a faultine separate from the larger Cascadia fault. Here, it is simply two plates rubbing up against each other and occasionally releasing that pressure. The two faultlines are not directly connected, and the Blanco Fracture cannot trigger the 9.0 quake from the Cascadia Subduction Zone that is expected some day along the Oregon coast.

About a year ago, this same area fired off a swarm of quakes, with more than 70 rattling off in about 36 hours, although it was more northward and closer to Yachats.

Photos below courtesy Manuela Durson

















