Corgis to Classical: South Oregon Coast Music and Doggo Events, Sept 7



Published 8/30/24 at 5:45 p.m.

By Andre' GW Hagestedt, Oregon Coast Beach Connection





(Gold Beach, Oregon) – Oregon's southern Curry Coast is the warmest part of the coastline by far, but the first weekend of September it's going to be smokin'. With a cutting-edge classical performance on tap in Langlois and a whole lotta corgi mutts making their way to Gold Beach, the area is brimming with fun and funky stuff to do.

Judging by the reactions in recent years to similar events up north, it seemed one thing the south coast needed was a corgi gathering of its own. Gobs of dogs are coming to Gold Beach on September 7.

Corgis Gone Rogue is the first of its kind for the area: it's a puppy of an event, you might say. Corgis Gone Rogue happens in front of the Gold Beach Visitors Center – planned to be the first of many. It starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m.

Look for Corgi Costume Contests (that's right, more than one), raffle prizes, Corgi Races, vendors selling doggo wares and sharing time with lots of other short-legged goofies and their humans.



Gold Beach, ODOT

Ticket donations are $15 apiece for participating Corgis and their owners, $10 for non-participating Corgis and other breeds. Swag bags are available. All proceeds from ticket donations and raffles will go to Gold Beach's Wild Rivers Animal Rescue. See https://www.facebook.com/events/1187877525597122. The center is located at 94080 Shirley Lane.

A different kind of outdoor concert series is coming to the southern Oregon coast, one where taking in live music doesn't prevent you from roaming around and taking in the beach scenery. The IN A LANDSCAPE series of classical and light pop favorites performed on piano are drawing to a close for the season, with two dates this week at Shore Acres State Park near Coos Bay on Wednesday and Thursday, and the last in the Langlois area on September 7. That final event is $40.

With this intriguing series, you're connected to the performances by a signal beamed into special headphones, so you don't miss a shade of the perfect sound mix.

It's all the brainchild of classical pianist Hunter Noack, who performs his unique blends of classical and some classics from the modern world.



Blacklock Point area, near the Floras Creek farm

“An organic farm and 'mother-and-two-daughter collective' nestled on the banks of Floras Creek, Valley Flora Farm grows hundreds of varieties of vegetables, berries, and fruit with the help of draft horses, a handful of fantastic employees, one little tractor, and 12 kilowatts of solar power,” said organizers.

It's going to be a unique venue for the south Oregon coast series. See more https://www.eventbrite.com/o/in-a-landscape-10898118534 --- MORE PHOTOS BELOW

Oregon Coast Hotels for this event - South Coast Hotels - Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours









MORE PHOTOS BELOW



















Gold Beach area / CoastWatch

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright © Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted