What's Old is New Again on Oregon Coast: Inn of the Four Winds Reopens As New Hotel

Published 02/23/23 at 7:29 PM

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Seaside, Oregon) – It's not just a case of what's is new again: in this case it is, in essence, a new hotel.

It was legendary and lots of fun for many years – and then it wasn't. Dynamic, powerhouse ocean views at this hotel were some of the best in the north Oregon coast burgh of Seaside; this was a beautiful, stand-out historical kind of building, and the Inn of the Four Winds had quite the following. However, something went wrong along the way. (Photos of the Inn courtesy photos; all other Seaside photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

Inn of the Four Winds shut down when COVID hit in 2020 and stayed shut down. Now, it's back open under new owners and the place is making quite the splash again.

However, old customer reviews remain online from over two years ago, and Fusion Lodging and the Inn of the Four Winds are still fighting some headwinds left behind from the old guard. New clientele and some old fans of the place are finding it a delight, and the new blood there is hoping to get that word out. What sounded like scenes from the '70s Brit hotel comedy Fawlty Towers are no more.

“There were Google reviews of the manager yelling at people, ignoring their reservations, being rude to guest requests, etc.,” said Fusion Lodging owner Sazzadur Rahman.

Rahman told Oregon Coast Beach Connection these are no longer the vibes there, and they're striving hard to whisk that old reputation away.

“We want all previous guests to know that we are working to bring back the boutique charm of this oceanfront property in Seaside that many generations have stayed in,” he said.

There's a lot that's changed since Fusion scooped it up recently, and there's more pleasantries on the horizon. They've still got pet-free rooms for those with allergies, yet some surprises are coming. Adding to a long list of amenities already, Rahman offered a preview.

“We are looking to make some rooms pet friendly; before the property has not been pet friendly and we want all guests and their pets to enjoy this property,” he said. “We are looking into in-room hot tubs by the windows so guests can enjoy the incredible view and relax in the tub.”

Inn at the Four Winds is looking into even more special packages, though their current roster of them is already enticing enough with lovelies like s'mores, romance packages or birthday packages.

Then there's the amenities you'll find: cookies and salt water taffy upon check-in, DVD players; or fun stuff for kiddies and adults like beach towels, mini-wagons, blankets and lawn chairs. There are wet bars and mini-fridges, comfortable spa robes, gas fireplaces, in-room safes, and even bicycles to borrow for adventures along the 100-year-old Promenade.

All rooms are oceanfront except one that has a partial ocean view, but it hosts a jetted tub.

Each of these units are dressed up in elegant, spry colors that are equated to a “cool drink” at the beach. Some rooms come with grand, curved windows that make you feel like you're in some Victorian home, at a time when Seaside was just getting started.

The Inn at the Four Winds is located at the very northern edge of this famed and elder Oregon coast town, at the end of the Promenade. This beach access – at 12th Ave. - has some particularly interesting finds for the beachgoer. It's one of the few spots on the entire coastline where you'll find a lot of whole, untouched and unbroken sand dollars. This is due to a unique ecosystem right offshore here that makes for what is likely way more sand dollars than anywhere else. 820 North Prom. Seaside, Oregon. 503-307-8431. See the Inn of the Four Winds website.

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

