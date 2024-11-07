Old, Authentic Oregon Coast Motor Lodge Converted Into Colorful Boutique Motel

Published 7/11/24 at 4:55 p.m.

By Andre' GW Hagestedt, Oregon Coast Beach Connection

(Newport, Oregon) – History and histrionics: that's what comes with one outstanding yet funky little motel on the outer edges of Newport, Oregon. Overlooking Agate Beach and the stately Yaquina Head. It's a 1930s-era motor lodge converted into a truly individualistic boutique motel that's right above the manic waves of this part of the central Oregon coast.

Agate Beach Motel – which got its start just before the idea of a “motel” even had a name – is the real deal. Just as lodging on the coast and indeed the U.S. had moved from tents and little “cabins” (often a form of tent), larger buildings were getting made with the new idea of parking your car in front of your room. These were motor lodges, and soon the term “motel” was coined from the idea of a motor lodge and hotel.

There aren't many of the actual motor lodges left, especially on the Oregon coast. Those that are around are part of a major fanbase that loves to visit these retro constructs, even if they've been totally refitted and redone into something else. Agate Beach Motel has that recurring clientele, according to owner Wendy Kelley, who acquired the place just prior to the '90s.

Auto Camps to Motor Lodges and Motels on Oregon Coast | History Part 2

Now, those adjoined cottages that once hosted Chevys or even Studabakers are painted up in new, spry colors and filled with gadgetry like wi-fi and hi-def TVs. Yet one thing is the same since those original days around World War II: the waves below go bonkers at times and the surfers are aplenty.

Kelley says she and her husband have aimed to keep that vintage vibe no matter how modern the colors get. This, plus its dog-friendly policies have kept the following strong.

“We have multiple guests that have gotten engaged here over 40 even 50 years ago,” Kelley told Oregon Coast Beach Connection. “Lots of campfire stories, however, some aren't appropriate for print.”

Old newspapers from all the way back to 1948 reveal ads from what became the Agate Beach Motel, back when it seems it was called Deluxe Cottages in Agate Beach, but when it shows up again in 1976 ads indicate it was called Agate Beach Motel. At one point early on it was called Agate Beach Motor Lodge.

One ad from the '70s touts the price per night at $14.

Another of the major differences around here is Agate Beach itself. There have not been agates here for decades. What it was named for has been gone for a long time, and shifting currents have created a beach now that gets tall with soft, rounded dunes. Yet all the other allures of the Oregon coast remain, and in fact nearby Nye Beach has become one of the ultimate charmers of the region, with its mix of history and scrumptious eateries of every budget. Newport's Agate Beach: Complete Accesses, History, Facts of Central Oregon Coast Hotspot

Now, aside from the killer webcam on their website (one of the best out there), you'll find the outdoor fire pit and other balconies / patios among the biggest draws.

Then there's the room types. There's three kinds, essentially.

The Yaqinua suites have private decks and covered parking, hosting four people and one furry friend.

There are Dory suites, which take up to four people and one dog. As they put it: “our standard queen suite with nothing standard about it—comes equipped with a darling kitchenette, private sunning deck, and ocean views worth savoring.” A big living room custom-tiled bathroom are part of the glorious finds here. There's also a pet-free version.

Then there's one Buoy Suite, which is the mother of them all at 825 square feet, taking up to six folks and two dog-dogs. It's the one for larger groups and has two bedrooms. These have a private deck.

175 NW Gilbert Way. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-8746. www.agatebeachmotel.com

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

