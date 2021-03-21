Depoe Bay / Lincoln City's Keystone Vacation Rentals - Oregon Coast Reviews

Published 03/21/21 at 4:50 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – One of the vacation rental companies that’s growing in prominence on the central Oregon coast is Keystone Vacation Rentals, found in both Depoe Bay and Lincoln City. The small company has been on the rise in recent years partially because of a long run of excellent reviews? (Above: the Dancing Dolphins in Lincoln City)

Does Keystone live up to its reputation? Oregon Coast Beach Connection gathered a few typical reviews of the agency and has provided its own review of the company.

Depoe Bay and Lincoln City. (503) 443-1414. Keystone Vacation Rentals

Luke - February 2021

“Many places are rated at or near 5-stars but don’t always match up. This place earns every bit of the five stars. I will focus on correcting some previous reviews and/or answering questions I had: The jets on the hot-tub work. You just have to press the button that says “jets”. Go figure. There is a cover over the patio. In fact, there is one floor above this unit. Even the units on the fourth floor have a cover over the patio. It rained a lot, but we could sit in the hot tub without getting wet. There is a parking garage under the building, which keeps you car safe and dry. More importantly, it means you can get your items to and from the unit without getting wet. There is an elevator. Whoever said their wasn’t just did t look. It is in the middle of the building. This unit is on the north side. In fact, the unit is right next to the stairs. The unit was amazing. We will be back. Top end appliances and utensils to boot. They did not skimp on details. Worth every Penny.”

Ashton - December 2020

“We came for a winter weekend and it is the PERFECT space for staying in (which is needed in these times!). So many comfy amenities - dual sleep number mattresses, massage recliner, plush carpets and blankets, and of course the hot tub!! It’s a short walk to the beach but we mostly preferred watching the waves from the tub! I’ve already recommended this place to several of my couple friends. We’ll be back!”

Artistic retreat - 5/5 Stayed Sep 2019, Michelle A.

“If I bought a condo in Lincoln City, I would want this one. It is the perfect size, has everything you need and is updated. The furniture is comfortable. The decos are not cheesey (love the painting on easel). The beds are sooo perfect. The view is stunning. Most important, it doesn't have the usual musty ocean smell so many condos have - and it was impeccably clean. The condo is walking distance to beach access, has a covered patio are that is great for watching the rain and just feels like the perfect get away home. I hope to be able to return.”

Original Review:

Snuggle Up Top Floor. This is a unique vacation rental home with two rental units: one on the second floor and one up top.

An exceptional, expansive view that won’t quit. You’re higher up than usual, and it gives you more than 180-degrees of a lookout over that ocean. You can not only see beyond the bay to the secretive South Point but also that rocky arm that stretches out into the sea and catches all that wave action. For even more upclose action get out onto the lovely balcony.

Inside it’s a sleek white with broad windows that at times resemble the shape of a sailing ship. Furnishings are beautiful, especially the dining table, and the kitchen is fully loaded for all kinds of cooking adventures. That has been handy when restaurants were closing so early during COVID restrictions.





Other Depoe Bay facilities were also found to be exceptional values, including the Village at Northe Point properties where those central Oregon coast waves are relentlessly entertaining.

Each of these is prime whale watching vantage points, with clear views of the ocean. Depoe Bay is singular in Oregon coast towns as it has a very visible group of “resident whales” year-round. Individual whales come and go, but there are always numerous whales hanging out in this area in particular.

Pacific Winds – Dancing Dolphins. All of Keystone Vacation Rental’s Lincoln City properties are in the Pacific Winds complex, which again provides nothing but awesome views of the waves – and more whales.

At Dancing Dolphins in particular, guests have raved about not just the cleanliness of the place but the multitude of amenities, which include a private hot tub and access to a community pool (may not be available during the pandemic).

The river rock fireplace is especially attractive for visitors, as well as the lofty ocean views from the second floor balcony and those vast windows. Top-end appliances in the kitchen make for pleasurable forays into feeding the troupe and “really cool furniture” abounds, as someone put it. MORE PHOTOS BELOW

