Vacation Homes with Kitchens in High Demand for Holiday on Oregon Coast, Here's Availability

Published 11/21/23 a 11:55 p.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – Finding a room out on the Oregon coast for the holiday weekend and king tides won't be a problem, but snagging a vacation rental out there so you can cook up a feast and gather a larger group is quite rare right now. (Above: rental condo in Lincoln City that's open, through Keystone Vacation Rentals)

Thanksgiving is in demand along this coastline and in Washington. However, there is some last-minute availability for rentals still left – though not a heck of a lot.

For the listings below, some of the independent rental homes don't have phone numbers but only email contacts. Make sure you click on the websites provided to do the booking or look for contacts.

Astoria

Van Dusen House. A luxury historic property built in the 1880s, lovingly restored. A whole host of amazing amenities, including a kitchen for the Thanksgiving feast. There's even a gazebo in the backyard, and it's in one of the oldest neighborhoods on the West Coast. 1681 Franklin Ave. Astoria, Oregon. www.VanDusenHouse.com

Cannon Beach

Beachcomber Vacation Rentals in Cannon Beach may still have some available. Among the two they sent to Oregon Coast Beach Connection:

Truly one of the more individualistic vacation rentals on the entire Oregon coast, Loki's Longhouse sleeps 10 folks, while it's a major tribute to the 1970s as well as Viking culture. Of course, it has a behemoth of a kitchen. Aside from that concept alone, the color schemes in here are bold and beyond striking. Much of it with whimsical designs that hearken back to the '70s.

Santa Cristo is not quite on the beachfront, but a fairly quick walk, located within lush forestland where dreamy sunlight creates amazing effects. It's still ocean view, and it's legendary for being able to spot whales from up here. It sleeps 12. 115 Sunset Blvd. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 855-219-4758. 503-436-4500. Beachcomber Vacation Rentals Website here.



Rockaway Beach

Some may still be available through Beach Break Vacation Rentals – although this north Oregon coast biz has said as of this writing rentals are going quickly.

Among those possibly left:



360 View house in Rockaway Beach at Beach Break Vacation Rentals

Lakeside Lodge. Accommodating ten, it's literally the best of both worlds: a quick walk to the beach from a home on the lake. You'll find it on the southern tip of Rockaway Beach on serene Spring Lake. This sizable Oregon coast beauty features a dock you can fish off of and three kayaks. The kitchen is quite well-equipped.

Fireside Getaway sits in a park-like setting, surrounded by thick trees. It sleeps as many as eight people. The open plan center area features 20-foot-high vaulted ceilings, which are quite remarkable. All are through Beach Break Vacation Rentals, with its office in Nehalem, on 101. 503-368-3865. 877-655-0623. Website.

Pacific City

Sea Breeze Cottage. Not far from all the action in Pacific City. Booking number: (866) 895-2545. Sea Breeze website.

See more Pacific City: An Oregon Coast Thanksgiving Feast? Holiday Stay Ideas from Pacific City to Create Your Own - Nothing beats the beach and creating your own feast for your relatives out there

Cloverdale

Haven Hill. Located in little Cloverdale, a few miles inland from Pacific city. Haven Hill website. 800-723-2383.

Neskowin

Proposal Heights. An AirBnB in Neskowin that's oceanview, sleeps 8. Pets allowed. Book at the site.

Lincoln City

Three Lincoln City Oceanfront Condos Available. Through Keystone Vacation Rentals, three fab condos are open from the holiday: Sea to Believe, Oceanfront Vista and Tidal Treasure. Each sleeps at least four and they are chock full of stunning Oregon coast views. There are gourmet kitchens to satisfy your holiday cravings. Different units may have different amenities, but look for a river rock fireplace, plasma TV, washers and dryers, fitness center, pool table, beach patio, BBQ, I-Pod docking station, books, games and puzzles, covered parking, cable TV, DVD library, massage chair, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. (503) 443-1414. Lincoln City Vacation Rentals

Depoe Bay

The Ramble On (Alpine chalet A-frame near Depoe Bay). A bit like early tiny homes, The Ramble On is an A-frame built around 1970 set in the forests of Otter Rock, near Depoe Bay. It's been restored to a retro vibe. Otter Rock (Depoe Bay) https://www.vannbrann.com/the-ramble-on-orp5b587f7x

More from Washington Coast Down to Depoe Bay

You can find some more last-minute openings for the holiday at BeachCombersNW.com. You'll find some on the south Washington coast at Long Beach, but also Seaside / Gearhart, Oceanside, Lincoln City, Rockaway Beach and Lincoln City to Depoe Bay.

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

