An Oregon Coast Thanksgiving Feast? Holiday Stay Ideas from Pacific City to Create Your Own

Published 11/02/23 at 6:13 a.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Pacific City, Oregon) – For some families, Thanksgiving is a tradition best spent on the beach. Many turn this into a regular, yearly commitment: taking the fam to the Oregon coast and doing din-din out there as the waves churn in front of you.

For others, maybe it's time to start a new tradition. Either way, nothing beats the beach and creating your own feast for your loved ones out there (and then go burn it off by exploring the sands. Some really unique vacation rentals are reporting openings for the holiday in Pacific City and nearby Tierra Del Mar, providing some truly striking accommodations – each with kitchens so you can gobble your own creations.

Bailey's Place is a bit on the new side, having just been constructed a few years ago. It's an upscale, luxury spot, one that looks somewhat simple and basic from the exterior but inside it soars with a grand complexity. And then there's that view: nonstop oceanfront with the cape and Haystack Rock in full view.

In fact, it dominates the rooms.





This north Oregon coast beauty is also gi-normous, accommodating 14 people. If you have a large group for Thanksgiving, this is the one. There's five different sleeping areas and 4.5 bathrooms.

You could have a decent-sized family reunion here.

Bailey's Place is pure upscale: with a private front deck, a large, open plan living room with dining room, and all the bedrooms are spacious. It's part of the Kiwanda Shores complex in Pacific City. You'll also find a wood fireplace, a gas BBQ outside and an enclosed patio.

OREGON COAST BEACH CONNECTION WILL BE DOING A SERIES on Thanksgiving Stay 'n Cook Rental Homes for the holidays. Contact if you want yours included





In Tierra Del Mar, the cloistered little beach village just north of Pacific City, you'll find The Lookout, a beautiful 1970s home that accommodates six folks. Oceanfront with direct access to the deserted beach, it's enormous with expansive views of all things north Oregon coast.

There's a wrap-around deck that can shield you from some of the winds – as Thanksgiving on the coast doesn't tend to be at its best weather behavior. Perfectly cared for over the years, it may come from the decade of bell bottoms but you can't really tell, especially with recent upgrades. With three levels, there's a lot to love here, including that oceanview loft bedroom along with a cozy downstairs living room with a wet bar.

Three bedrooms make plenty of room for six, although no pets allowed on this one. You'll also find the pure luxury of heated floors along with a gas fireplace, fully stocked kitchen and board games. The Lookout website.

Also in tiny Tierra Del Mar is a quirky new vacation rental called The Tea House: built with eco-friendly shipping containers. This rather ingenious design has been featured in some high-profile Street of Dreams events, and it utilizes space in some clever ways, making the most out of a small area.

Accommodating five with two bedrooms, it has some amazing furnishings and quite the patio situation out back. A mere few hundred feet from these pristine white sands, the place is extremely private with one end facing pure forestland.

It does allow for one dog. The patio has a fire pit and there's a BBQ.

All are part of Kiwanda Coastal Properties in Pacific City. 503-965-7212

Hotels in Pacific City - Where to eat - Pacific City Maps and Virtual Tours







MORE PHOTOS BELOW













More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted