Stunning Sights of Manzanita, a N. Oregon Coast Oasis (Photo Tour)

Published 10/29/2012

(Manzanita, Oregon) - Along the Nehalem Bay sits the cozy and cajoling town of Manzanita. This little north Oregon coast village is a kind of forested wonder and oasis of breathtaking sights and attractions tucked away a bit from the masses of traffic zipping along Highway 101. There's bundles of beach to be had here, but there is a major surfing paradise lurking nearby, some exceptional clifftop viewpoints that are among the most dramatic in Oregon, and hordes of hiking possibilities.

Take the photo tour of the area to see more, beginning with the simple sights of Manzanita in the above photo.

Laneda Avenue is the main drag in Manzanita. It's also your first glimpse of the ocean. During sunsets, it can be lit up in extraordinary ways.

Cape Falcon is pictured here - not far from Manzanita. This is the area at night, both breathtaking and surreal.

Atop Neahkahnie Mountain are incredible viewpoints like these.

Oswald West State Park - seen here during winter - is a major attraction for surfers. This time of year doesn't bring in the boardsporters too often, although there is quite a tradition for surfers who are especially hardcore that do partake in the larger waves of that season.

Manzanita during a winter's storm, as the beach grass gets pummeled, and yet there's the strange dichotomy of some striking sun poking through the atmospheric melee.

