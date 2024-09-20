Rockaway Beach's South Jetty An Unruly Oregon Coast Historic Landmark

Published 9/20/24 at 6:45 p.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Rockaway Beach, Oregon) – At the southern edges of Nehalem Bay, where the Nehalem River gets unusually intense and rams its way outward towards the sea, one of the Oregon coast's less storied but nonetheless engaging landmarks sits. It's not only slightly insane - but it's an interesting historical nugget.

In this instance, it's a chilly winter day for the sturdy spot yet a paradoxically sunny and bright one. Then, looking closer, you notice it's both calm and chaotically stormy just feet away. It's a glorious state of the confounding and confusing, as the blue skies and sweet rays make for a bit of a puzzle with those diametrically opposed conditions of wild surf. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

That's the south jetty of the Nehalem Bay for 'ya.

The southern jetty at Nehalem Bay caps off the northern end of Rockaway Beach, that old stalwart of the Tillamook Coast which – not unlike Lincoln City – came together when a handful of smaller villages coalesced. It's the dead-end of the comely little town, here at what is known as Nedonna Beach (actually the same it had before it became part of Rockaway Beach).

At this end of the bay mouth, it's simultaneously the southern edge and northern edge: it is the south jetty, after all. The vast formation of giant boulders juts out into the sea and dares it to attack. So, the ocean does just that – as evidenced by the massive objects strewn on top of it. Entire trees sit up there, standing as testament to how gnarly these tides are, and it serves as a bit of a warning to why you shouldn't go up there.

You can see further evidence of the power of these waves all around you. The entire beach here, quite a ways back from where the tide line usually loiters, is littered with humongous chunks of driftwood, all deposited by unruly tides in the past: tides that tried hard to lash out towards the homes and community a few hundred feet back.

On this particular day in late January, the sea is attempting to be angry. It's not as mean-spirited as it had been the previous days, but it's looking fairly antsy. The bay mouth is swollen here, and an awe-inspiring rush of water constantly tumbles out to sea, especially after a series of incoming waves pushes ocean water into the bay. Waves appear to come screaming back, a little ticked off. You don't need to be a rocket scientist to realize that current is insanely dangerous. To accidentally slip into that would mean certain death – if not by almost immediate drowning, then surely by getting smashed against a boulder at a brain-splattering speed.

I've personally written too many articles on death incidents on the coast to not have this place play out like a horror movie in my head. If that doesn't at least cross your mind when at a spot like this, you're not respectful enough of this ocean.

The inside of the bay is a bit livelier than usual. Often, the outer edges of the jetties are the unruly parts of the sea, and the area inside is tamed by the presence of these structures. Today, the tide inside is just as frightening as the rest of the sea, but in a different way.

There's even a shipwreck legacy here: see the wreck of the Emily G. Reed – the secret shipwreck that showed up after a decades-long absence.

Periodically, a series of waves creates somewhat hefty splashes alongside the south jetty, not far from you. It too is a reminder of the power here, and to not get too complacent lingering around on top.

You are, in actuality, not supposed to go goofing around on top of the jetty. It's not made for that, but one spot quite a ways back has a somewhat flat, sandy area that lets you loiter. It's not too dangerous, if you don't linger for long.

Above: Nedonna Beach in a mystical but purple mood.

So how old is the Rockaway Beach south jetty? When was it constructed?

Construction Dates:

The southern end of the Rockaway Beach jetty was meticulously crafted back in 1916 by the skilled hands of the Army Corps of Engineers.

Not to be outdone, the north jetty followed suit in 1918, completing the protective embrace around the bay.

Impressive Dimensions:

The southern side stretches an impressive 4,950 feet, a formidable barrier against the relentless forces of the ocean.

Meanwhile, the north jetty, though slightly shorter at 3,890 feet, still stands tall as a testament to engineering prowess.

Restoration and Reinforcement:



This part of Rockaway Beach is unusually covered in driftwood. Why? N. Oregon Coast's Rockaway Beach, Nedonna Beach: Where History, Logs, Geology Meet

Fast-forward to the early '80s - 1981 and '82, to be precise. The jetties underwent a significant restoration project. Over 347,000 tons of sturdy rock were strategically placed at the tips of these coastal guardians, reinforcing their resilience.

Yet, even with this fortification, the relentless push of underwater currents and mighty waves occasionally chipped away at the rocky armor.

